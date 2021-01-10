News

Missing 5-year old boy found dead, in abandoned vehicle

A five-year-old boy, who had been missing for more than five days, has been found dead at Ishiuzor, Egbu, in Owerri North council area of Imo State.

 

The boy, according to a source who craved anonymity, was found dead, stuffed in an abandoned vehicle in a compound in the neighborhood where he was sent to buy sachet water before he went missing.

 

The source said: “The fiveyear- old was sent to buy sachet water at a particular compound in the neighborhood.

The boy never came back. A search party went in search of the boy; they couldn’t find the boy and the boy did not return after five days. “His corpse was eventually found on the fifth day at the same compound where he was sent to buy ‘pure water’.

 

The development was strange and it left most residents of the neighborhood thoroughly shaken. It was difficult to believe but the badly damaged remains of the kid was right there before us.”

 

Our correspondent gathered further that parents of the boy insist that the woman who runs the shop in the said compound had answers to the mysterious death of their son.

 

The source said: “As we speak, the matter has been reported to the police because the parents of the boy are threatening fire and brimstone.

 

The woman who runs the provisions shop and her husband had been arrested by the police and the matter transferred to the homicide session of the State CID in Owerri.”

 

The police spokesperson, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the death of the child, when our correspondent contacted him on Saturday. Ikeokwu also disclosed that the couple who run the provisions shop in the compound where the boy was found dead had been arrested and the matter transferred to the State Police Command in Owerri, the state capital.

 

According to him, investigation had commenced with a view to unraveling the cause of death and all culprits brought to book.

