Metro & Crime

Missing 5-year old boy found dead, stuffed in abandoned vehicle

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri Comment(0)

A five year-old boy, who had been missing for more than five days, has been found dead at Ishiuzor, Egbu, in Owerri North Council Area of Imo State.

The boy according to a source, who craved anonymity, was found stuffed in an abandoned vehicle in a compound in the neighbourhood where he was sent to buy sachet water before he went missing.

The source said: “The five-year old was sent to buy sachet water at a particular compound in the neighbourhood. The boy never came back. A search party went in search of the boy; they couldn’t find the boy and the boy did not return after five days.

“His corpse was eventually found on the fifth day at the same compound where he was sent to buy ‘pure water’. The development was strange and it left most residents of the neighbourhood thoroughly shaken. It was difficult to believe but the badly damaged remains of the kid were right there before us.”

Our correspondent gathered further that parents of the boy insist that the woman who runs the shop in the said compound had questions to answer concerning the mysterious death of their son.

The source said: “As we speak, the matter has been reported to the police because the owners of the boy are threatening fire and brimstone. The woman who runs the provisions shop and her husband had been arrested by the police and the matter transferred to the homicide session of the State CID in Owerri.”

The police spokesperson, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the death of the child, when our correspondent contacted him on Saturday.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Truck driver, owner remanded for killing 3 pedestrians in Lagos

Posted on Author John Chikezie

An Igbosere High Court, Lagos Tuesday remanded a truck driver, Sodiq Okanlanwan, alongside the truck owner, Wasiu Lekan, in police custody for allegedly crushing three pedestrians to death at Ilasamaja along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway. Justice Mobolanle Okikiolu- Igihile made the order following the arraignment of the duo, who pleaded not guilty to the charges against […]
Metro & Crime

Zamfara building 147 PHCs, 14 women clinics –Matawalle

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd

Governor Bello Matawalle said his administration was constructing 147 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHC) across the 147 wards of the 14 local government areas of Zamfara State. Matawalle disclosed this yesterday while inaugurating the headquarters of the Zamfara State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (ZACHEMA) in Gusau. He said: “So far, we have made modest efforts in […]
Metro & Crime

Missing child: Court sentences Ondo pastor to life imprisonment

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adewale Momoh, Akure Following 11 months of legal tussle over the mysterious disappearance of a 13-month-old boy, Gold Kolawole from Sotitobire Praising Chapel in Akure, the Ondo State capital, the founder of the church, Prophet Babatunde Alfa has been sentenced to life imprisonment. Prophet Alfa was sentenced alongside five workers of his church on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica