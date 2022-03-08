Missing BRT passenger: Lagos Police parade driver linked to Oluwabamise’s death

… as family seeks justice

The Lagos State Police Command have paraded the driver of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), identified as Nice Andrew Omininikoron, that 22-year-old fashion designer, Ayanwole Oluwabamise, last boarded before she went missing as her body has been recovered.

This followed his arrest after he was tracked to his hideout after the incident, the driver had been on the run after being linked to the lady’s death. The State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi said the suspect after committing the act ran to Ososa- Ijebu in Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Alabi said detectives were immediately dispatched to every nook and cranny of the country to search for the suspect to get to the root of the sudden disappearance of the lady.

He said as the search was ongoing with partnership with other Security agencies, sadly while the search was ongoing, information got to the police that the lifeless body of the lady was found on Carter Bridge, Lagos Island and her body was deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

“While the recovery of the girl’s body was on, information came in that the suspect has been arrested by the Department of State Security atOsosa-Ijebuwherehewenttohide in a friend’s houseandthefriend was also arrested.

“The 47-year-old suspect has not madeanyusefulinformationonwhy hekilled thegirl. Wecondolewiththe bereavedfamilyandassurethemthat justice would be served accordingly.”

Meanwhile, the corpse of the 22-year-old Oluwabamise, who went missing on a Bus Rapid Transit vehicle was found on the bridge of Ebute- Ero, Lagos Island. It was learnt that a resident of the area who saw the girl’s corpse when she was being pushed out of the moving bus on the fateful day she was declared missing wrote on his social media platform.

But through him the girl’s family members were able to get more information about her death.

A source close to the deceased family told our correspondent that the residents when they saw the lifeless body of the girl on the bridge couldn’t go close to her, but later reported the incident at Ebute- EroPoliceStation, andpolicemenfromthestationlaterwenttothe scene the following day to evacuate her remains and her family members were contacted.

The source added that, some vital organs were removed from the deceased body before she was pushed off the Bus Rapid Transport. Confirming the story, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu in a Statement said the corpse of the girl was found lying on the Carter Bridge by Ogogoro Community, Lagos Island.

The corpse has been deposited at the morgue of the Mainland Hospital, Yaba, for autopsy. Ajisebutu said the bereaved family has been contacted and family members have identified the corpse as that of Oluwabamise, the lady earlier declared missing.

The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, who is saddened by this incident and, therefore, expresses, on behalf of the management, officers and men of the command, his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family.

However, the deceased mother was seen in a viral video yesterday with some sympathisers consoling her, screaming and calling on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to get justice for her daughter, because she doesn’t want her to die in vain.

