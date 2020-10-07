Metro & Crime

Missing Child: Court sentences Prophet, 5 other to life imprisonment

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Policemen promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in 2017 have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order the Inspector- General of Police (IG), Muhammad Adamu, to pay their promotion salary arrears. One of the aggrieved policemen, who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity, described the non-payment of their salaries as an injustice.

 

He said: “The injustice the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Presidency and the Police Service Commission (PSC) have visited on us is unfair. We were promoted in 2017, but till date we have not been paid our arrears of the promotion. In fact, some of our colleagues have died while waiting for their arrears to be paid.” Another policeman said: “We have not received our promotion arrears even before the implementation of Integrated Police Payroll Salary (IPPIS).

 

The money we are supposed to receive is over N400,000, but till date, we have not received the money in Lagos State Command, while some other states have been paid theirs. “What we are experiencing has never happened in the history of the Nigeria Police before.

 

We want the Presidency, the PSC and the Ministry of Police Affairs to tell us why the IG paid some commands and left out those of us in Lagos State. We don’t want the IG to go on retirement with our arrears. We also want to receive our money before we retire. Many of us are near retirement.” These policemen alleged that the cause of this present predicament was due to corruption in the Nigeria Police Force. They said: “We he

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Post COVID-19: Lagos Commissioners, others seek improved transport sector

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kayode Olanrewaju For the country and Lagos State in particular to get away from the adverse impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic on the economy, especially the transport sector, there is the urgent need to rejig the sector through massive investments and improve funding by the government to reduce transport on cost of goods, […]
Metro & Crime

Ex-Minister Paul Unongo losses wife

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

Second Republic Minister of Iron and Steel and former Chairman, Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Wantaregh Paul Unongo Tuesday lost his first wife, Mrs. Victoria Unongo. Mrs.Victoria Avaarave, Nee Tseayô, answered the glorious call in the early hours of Tuesday after a brief illness. A close relation to the deceased, who pleaded anonymity, told New Telegraph […]
Metro & Crime

Apprehension as fire guts tanker, car at bank’s premises in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla There was apprehension and panic this morning at Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Victoria Island when fire gutted a new generation bank, destroying property worth millions of naira. New Telegraph learnt that a tanker loaded with 33,000 litres of diesel and with registration number AKD 637 XP and car, with registration number AKD 234 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: