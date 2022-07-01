Metro & Crime

Missing ‘Cryptoqueen’ joins FBI’s 10 most wanted

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Missing ‘Cryptoqueen’ joins FBI’s 10 most wanted

 

Ruja Ignatova, also known as the “missing Cryptoqueen”, has been placed on the FBI’s top 10 most wanted list.

The Bulgarian woman, believed to be in her 40s, is wanted for her alleged role in running a cryptocurrency scam known as OneCoin, reports the BBC.

Federal investigators accuse the fugitive of using the scheme to defraud victims out of more than $4bn (£3.2bn).

She has been missing since 2017 when US officials signed an arrest warrant and investigators began closing in on her.

In 2014, OneCoin, a self-described cryptocurrency, began offering buyers commission if they sold the currency on to more people.

But FBI agents say OneCoin was worthless and was never safeguarded by the blockchain technology used by other cryptocurrencies.

According to allegations made by federal prosecutors, it was essentially a Ponzi scheme disguised as a cryptocurrency.

“She timed her scheme perfectly, capitalising on the frenzied speculation of the early days of cryptocurrency,” said Damian Williams, Manhattan’s top federal prosecutor.

The FBI adds fugitives to its most wanted list when it believes the general public may be able to assist in tracking them down.

A bureau notice published on Thursday offered a $100,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of Ms Ignatova, who was charged in 2019 with eight counts including wire fraud and securities fraud.

She is the only woman on the FBI’s 10 most wanted list.

Jamie Bartlett, whose BBC podcast investigation brought global attention to Ms Ignatova’s story and the financial impact OneCoin had on her alleged victims, said the FBI’s announcement on Thursday increased the chances of her being caught.

“This is probably the biggest development in the case since Dr Ruja disappeared in October 2017,” he said.

Bartlett, who has been investigating the case for years, said one of the reasons it had been so difficult to track down Ruja Ignatova is that she disappeared with at least $500m (£411m), helping her to hide from the law.

“We also believe she has high quality fake identity documents and has changed her appearance,” he added, as well as raising the possibility that she may no longer even be alive.

Ms Ignatova was last seen boarding a flight from Bulgaria to Greece in 2017 and has been missing ever since.

OneCoin victim Jen McAdam told the BBC back in 2019 that she and her friends and family had thrown a quarter of a million euros away.

Ms McAdam said it all started from a friend’s message about an unmissable investment opportunity. Sitting at her computer, the Glaswegian clicked on a link and joined a OneCoin webinar.

Over the next hour or so she listened carefully to people talking enthusiastically about this exciting new cryptocurrency – how it could transform her fortunes.

All of them were “very up-tempo, full of beans, full of passion”, Ms McAdam said. “You are so lucky that you’re seeing this webinar right now. You’re in at such an early stage and it’s just going to go like Bitcoin. It’s going to go bigger.”

Ms McAdam said it took her months to realise it was all a scam.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen invade Kaduna village, kill 19, sack 30 communities

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

No fewer than 19 persons were killed by armed bandits in Kutemeshi village of Kuyello District in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State. PRNigeria gathered that the bandits invaded the community in Kaduna State around 5pm on Saturday.   A youth leader in the community who spoke to PRNigeria in a phone interview disclosed […]
Metro & Crime

Three killed in Edo cult war

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

At least three people have been killed in the last three days as a result of renewed cult war in parts of Benin, Edo State. This is as robbers yesterday morning unleashed mayhem residents living beside Oguola Primary School near the Blessed Tansi Catholic Parish close to the New Benin Market. The gunmen robbed a […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Two petitioners in Kwara narrate how officers threaten them to implicate Saraki

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Two petitioners before the Kwara State judicial panel of inquiry on the #EndSARS protest, in Ilorin on Wednesday, narrated how they were tortured and humiliated by men of the now disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). The petitioners, Alhaji Kehinde Gobir and Alhaji Shuaib Jawando, who accused the SARS officers of alleged high depth of impunity […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica