Missing Ecological Funds: SERAP institutes legal action against President Buhari

The Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari has been dragged before a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, over alleged failure to probe the spending of trillions of ecologicalfundsby governments at all levels—federal, state, and localgovernments– from 2001 to date and to ensure the prosecutionof suspected perpetrators of corruption and mismanagement of public funds.

 

The suit, marked FHC/L/ CS/2283/2022, was instituted by a Lagos-based rights group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP). Joined as respondents in the legal offensive are the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

In referencing the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) as saying that no fewer than 600 persons died and 1.3 million were rendered homeless as a result of the floods that ravaged most states across the country, with the destruction of properties worth billions, SERAP is asking the court to “direct and compel President Buhari to promptly and thoroughly investigate the spending of EcologicalFundbygovernments at the federal, state, and local government levels from 2001 to date.”

SERAP is also asking the court to “direct and compel President Buhari to ensure that suspected perpetrators of corruption and mismanagement of trillions of ecological funds are promptly brought to justice, and any missing public funds fully recovered.”

The human rights group in its suit is contending that “the failure to probe the alleged missing trillions, prosecute suspected perpetrators and recover any missing public funds is a fundamental breach of constitutional and international legal obligations.

 

“Impunity for corruption in the management of the Ecological Fund will continue as long as high-ranking public officials go largely unpunished for their alleged crimes. “It is in the public interest to direct and compel President Buhari to probe these allegationssothatevidencecan be taken before the court and the truth about the spending of ecological funds revealed, and justice served.

“The Federal Government has violated the obligations to protect and uphold the human rights of those affected, and to provide them with access to justice and effective remedies.”

The suit filed on behalf of SERAP by its lawyer, KolawoleOluwadare, readinpart: “The Federal Government has the legal obligations to address the calamitous consequences of flooding for the human rights of millions of people, and topreventand address the consequences that climate change may reap on human rights.

“According to the audit of the Ecological Fund Office carried out by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), the total amount received by thefundfromDecember2011 to November 2016 alone was N277 billion.

 

“The operations of the Fund from 2012 to 2016 reportedly showed that some of the disbursements were not utilised for the purpose for which it was established. During these periods, N74,170,932,645.20 was released to state governments to solve ecological problems in their states. “Thereisalegitimatepublic interestinensuring justice andaccountabilityforalleged corruption and mismanage

 

