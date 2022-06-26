News

Missing ex-Nigerian ambassador found dead in US

Police in Tuckahoe, New York, United States, have found the body of a former Nigerian diplomat, Ambassador Ejeviome Otobo, who was last seen in the community on June 15.

The Tuckahoe Police Department on June 19 announced in a Facebook post that Etobo was missing and requested information from the public.

Etobo, who was 70-year-old at the time of his death, served as the Director and Deputy Head, Peacebuilding Support Office at the United Nations headquarters in New York between December 2006 and October 2013.

On June 24, the police announced that Etobo had been found dead and sent condolences to his family.

“The Tuckahoe Police Department regrets to inform members of the community that Mr Ejeviome Otobo was located yesterday afternoon and is deceased.

“We would like to thank those of you who offered tips and tried to assist with the investigation. Our thoughts go out to the Otobo family during this difficult time,” the statement read.

Until his death, he was a Non-Resident Senior Fellow in Peacebuilding and Global Economic Policy at the Global Governance Institute in Brussels, Belgium.

From February to August 2009, Otobo acted as the Assistant Secretary-General at the UN.

 

