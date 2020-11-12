Missing genitals: LG chair imposes curfew on Benue community

Chairman of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, Hon. Caleb Aba, yesterday announced the imposition of a curfew on Daudu community over unending reports of male genital disappearances.

The curfew came barely a week after Governor Samuel Ortom and community leaders intervened in the allegations which have continued to linger. Aba said the curfew would commence from 8pm to 6am on a daily basis until security situation improved in the community. He told journalists that the decision to impose curfew came on the heels of youth restiveness over alleged disappearance of human organs at Daudu community. Aba regretted that despite the governor’s intervention, youths in the area did not stop the allegations of missing genitals.

The chairman said that youth on Monday invaded the Divisional Police Station in the community with the intent to set it ablaze over fresh false alarm of missing genitals. He added: “The reason we imposed the curfew is that the youth in Daudu community have raised the alarm and accused certain persons of removing their genitals; male and female organs. “They went ahead to burn down the properties of those they suspected and even killed a pastor of the church whom they accused of being responsible.”

