Missing Islamic cleric found dead in his car

The lifeless body of a prominent Islamic cleric and Chief Imam of Atiba Community in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, Sheikh Mushafau Bakare who was declared missing on Wednesday has been found in his vehicle. New Telegraph gathered that, the late Islamic cleric was declared missing by his relatives on Wednesday when he did not return home after an outing. But, his lifeless body was later discovered inside his newly acquired Toyota Highlander in the early hours of Thursday around Ikangba area in Odogbolu Local Government Area of the state.

It was further gathered that, the corpse of the cleric who was in his 60s was discovered by police officers attached to Obalende Divisional Police Headquarters, Ijebu Ode. However, there are speculations that the cleric was abducted and killed by suspected gunmen. When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi dismissed the speculations, insisting that the cleric was neither abducted nor killed by gunmen. Oyeyemi said there was “no mark of violence on the cleric’s body and the body was found in his vehicle.”

“There is nothing like gunmen or kidnapping in this case. The Imam left home for an outing and when he did not return on time, his relatives who had been calling his phone which was not picked reported at the police. “Policemen on patrol around Obalende in Ijebu-Ode sighted the cleric’s vehicle parked by the road side and discovered his lifeless body with his phone inside the vehicle. “The information we have at our disposal is that the man was hypertensive, it is possible that the man had a crisis and there was nobody to render assistance to him at that particular time.

