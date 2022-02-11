Missing NELAN engineers: The agony of mourners

The Federal Government is duty-bound to unravel the whereabouts of the missing five engineers handling the rehabilitation of the Ring Road in Ebonyi State as consultants of the $150 million African Development Bank (AfDB) project. To be modest, the heart is bleeding on the presumption of their deaths having been missing since November 3, 2021.

These hardworking professionals who went for a legitimate job for economic growth of the state cannot end their lives in such a tragic manner. Nigeria is not an abattoir where animals are recklessly killed without explanation. Section 14(b) of the 1999 Constitution, Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended protects all citizens from brutality. It provides “…the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government”.

These consultants namely; Engr. Nelson Onyemeh (lead consultant/ Chief Executive Officer of NELAN Engineering Ltd) from Ihiala in Anambra State; Engr. Ernest Edeani from Nkanu in Enugu State; Ikechukwu Ejiofor from Umunya in Oyi LGA of Anambra State; Engr. Samuel Aneke from Nkanu in Enugu-East LGA of Enugu State and Engr. Stanley Nwazulum from Amawbia in Awka-South LGA of Anambra State; all from the South- East as citizens are supposedly protected by this provision. But shockingly, during a security meeting in Ebonyi on November 30, 2021, Governor Dave Umahi disclosed that the abducted engineers were killed and buried in the state by the Ezza Warriors.

The saddest part is that none of the abducted consultants hailed from Ebonyi State, and therefore raises a serious question why their bodies were buried in the state as stated by the governor considering that Igbos by tradition rarely yield to interment in foreign land. To worsen it, a source alleged that the consultants were burnt like criminals perhaps as a cover up; their burnt corpses were hurriedly, secretly buried in Ebonyi thereby depriving their families’ access to even see their bodies. Their families shouldn’t be left in unending trauma.

Till date, they still pray, fast and hope for the return of their loved ones not knowing their true situation. What an unending trauma! Thus, President Muhammadu Buhari pursuant to his statutory duty to protect lives and property in the constitution must ensure that justice is done to these citizens. No amount of concealment will succeed. The defence that security operatives were attacked on their way to locate the locus is flimsy and fallacious. If sustained, it then suggests that the felons have taken full control of an area statutorily designated as part of the federation.

So, the government should address the predicaments in the area. Furthermore, in the Daily Sun of December 21, 2021, their colleague that luckily escaped also narrated: “We are saying that it was a planned thing; it wasn’t a spontaneous issue because they have been going to that community.

One thing we understand is that that community doesn’t hurt foreigners…There is foul play, but we can’t place our finger on it… In fact, the Toyota Hilux with registration number, ERR- 001-EB they travelled in also disappeared with them till this moment”. These disclosures are weighty. The AfDB project is targeted for development but rather than embrace the revolution, non-indigenous contractors are being murdered like animals. The Ebonyi incident is nearly what transpired recently in Imo State where the police recklessly acted as thugs and kidnappers, and put the vulnerable masses, including elderly people and children during a church service into severe fear, in the facade of arrest of Uche Nwosu, former candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the Imo governorship election. These are uncivilized acts.

The cruelty against the five NELAN consultants is very disgusting. The question for these groups of lopsided, myopic actors and wannabes that don’t think of repercussions over actions is the impact they target with these irascibilities in the name of supremacy battle. Ridiculously, this is a time people earnestly yearn for foreign investors to stimulate the economy, yet, mindless people keep unleashing terror on key actors and stakeholders. It was during the military era that such barbaric acts thrived.

This particular episode has blacklisted the administration the most and portrayed the governor as insensitive for not even considering it vital to show the family where their breadwinners were hacked to death and buried. The Ihiala Progressive Union (IPU) has demanded for the whereabouts of Engr.

Nelson Onyemeh and his associate engineers from the state government. Commendably, the Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in Diaspora (AESID) has lent its voice calling for a thorough investigation on the disappearance of the five engineers working for the economic development of the state. Similarly, the House of Representatives has also mandated the IGP, Usman Baba Alkali to urgently, thoroughly investigate the matter as moved by Hon Ifeanyi Momah representing Ihiala Federal Constituency in the lower chamber. To sum up, the alleged coldblooded murder of these innocent professionals without any sensible cause is agonizing and traumatic; and portrays the masterminds as irrational beings. Thus, the culprits must be brought to book straightaway. The police must ensure that the needful is done and not swept under the carpet.

Umegboro, a public affairs analyst and social advocate, writes from Ihiala in Anambra State

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...