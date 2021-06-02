Metro & Crime

Missing NSCDC officer’s body found in shallow grave

…victim killed days to her wedding

Decomposed body of a female officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Josephine Cynthia Inalegwu Onche, has been found in a shallow grave in Benue State. Onche’s body was discovered in Obi Local Government Area about one and a half years after she was declared missing. The New Telegraph learnt that the deceased, an Assistant Superintendent of Corps (ASC11), was declared missing by her family on December 20, 2019, a few days to her wedding. Onche was said to have gone to the market to buy some wedding items when she reportedly went missing. It was learnt that all efforts to locate her by the family were unsuccessful until an informant, who allegedly saw how she was gruesomely murdered by her proposed husband for ritual purposes, informed her family.

The informant’s information assisted police detectives to nab her proposed husband and a herbalist fingered in the killing. “Cynthia, the daughter of the former Mayor of Otukpo, was found but allegedly killed and buried by her proposed husband for ritual purposes. “An Okada rider, who knew what happened to Cynthia, went to her family members and gave them the news. He led them to arrest her proposed husband who is an Igbo man who led the police to Ogun State where they arrested the native doctor, a Yoruba man, who performed the ritual at Obi Local Government Area before relocating to the South-West state later.

“The proposed husband and the native doctor have both confessed committing the crime and are presently in police custody in Otukpo,” a source said. It was learnt that the victim’s body, which was exhumed, was properly buried yesterday. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, could not be reached to confirm the discovery. But the state NSCDC PRO, ASC Ejelikwu Michael, confirmed the discovery of Onche’s body. He said: “The report is true. We were all hoping she would be found alive but we were shocked to hear a few days ago that she was killed and buried. This is sad news. Officer Cynthia was a very nice woman and her death is very painful to all of us.”

