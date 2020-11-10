Metro & Crime

Missing organs: Benue youths lynch fleeing prophet

Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Irate youths have murdered the owner of Divine Shadow Church, Prophet Jacob Uhembe, at Daudu in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State over his alleged involvement in mysterious disappearance of male genital organs in the community.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, who confirmed this yesterday, said that the prophet was killed while trying to escape. She said: “The man was killed while attempting to run away in his car from Daudu.

 

“The prophet was killed sometimes last week. He was to be picked up by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Daudu but he rushed into his vehicle and ran away out of fear. He was later killed.”

 

Inquired whether anyone had been apprehended in connection with Uhembe’s murder, the PPRO said the command had earlier arrested eight persons and that investigation was ongoing on the matter. Uhembe’s church and some buildings traced to him and an alleged accomplice were burnt last week over the allegation.

 

Uhembe, who founded the church, was accused by members of the community of charging N12,000 from each of the victims of alleged missing organs before curing them.

A resident, who preferred anonymity, said rather than run to the Daudu Divisional Police Officer, he decided to run away out of fear. He said: “Sadly, it was while he was running away in his car that the youth, who apparently were on his trail, caught him and killed him at a village on Lafia Road

