Missing police arms threat to national security, say Sagay, Alobi

Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), and a one-time Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Lawrence Alobi, are worried about the number of missing arms from the police armouries. A recent audit report of the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation (AuGF) claimed at least 178, 459 arms were missing from the armouries. In separate telephone interviews yesterday, Sagay and Alobi lamented the development. Sagay, a professor of law, urged the Federal Government to investigate the circumstances surrounding the missing arms. He said unless something urgent was done, there was the likelihood of non-state actors deploying the illegally-acquired weap- ons against law-abiding citizens. He said: “I’m shocked because the implication of that (missing arms) is that we have a larger enemy army within our midst that, if they are coordinated, can destroy us. “It’s something which should invite the declaration of emergency on police armouries, and how they are being kept and protected; and also the security implications of such a revelation. “The Federal Government should declare a state of emergency on the state of our arms, and then set up an inquiry to find out what happened to those weapons and also the security implications.” The PACAC’s boss added: “Of course, make provisions for a very strict supervision of the remainder and future, because we have an enemy army out there who, if they are coordinated, would be a threat to this country. “So, they need to really declare a state of emergency about the retrieval of our arms, and protection of what we have.” Alobi told the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, to undertake a periodic check on arms belonging to the force. According to him, this will ensure that processes and procedures are strengthened for optimal service delivery. He said: “It’s not a good thing that police arms are missing. This is because, in the police, there is a procedure to ensure custody of arms. “You have to sign for the arms, and also return them (at the close of work), and these arms must be checked periodically. “The IGP should ensure that these procedures are being strengthened because it is dangerous that our arms are now in the hands of criminal elements. “Before anybody is posted as an armourer, he must be a man of integrity, good conduct, and must be monitored closely.” The ex-officer also called for a periodic check of the arms and ammunition at the police stations. Alobi said: “The Commissioners of Police of state commands must call for those reports and the reports must get to the IGP every month. “Maybe they don’t check. It is embarrassing to the country. “It is a threat to national security because when arms are in the wrong hands, what will the criminals use the arms for?”

