Missing soldiers: Military forces set ablaze more houses

*Monarch’s palace burnt

*Suswam condemns attacks, petitions DHQ, seeks probe

Men of the Nigerian Army Thursday continued attacks and burning of more houses in Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State over the disappearance of two of their men in the area.

The massive destruction came just as Ishangev-Tiev youths also Thursday protested in Gboko Local Government Area over the military invasion and attack on villages killing scores of residents in the process.

Observers have described as extra-judicial killing, the killing of the people by militant personnel.

Already the palace of the traditional ruler of the area, Chief Unaha Koko, has been set ablaze.

Two officers of the Nigerian Army, who were said to be on routine patrol in the local government as a result of communal skirmishes between Konshisha and Oju local government areas, were reported to have been attacked by a group identified as “Bonta Boys” during which two of the army personnel went missing last Monday.

However, the Senator representing Benue North East, Gabriel Suswam has condemned what he called the unwarranted military attack on some communities in Konshisha Local Government Area of the state.

He has petitioned the Defence Headquarters calling for probe of the invasion and killings.

