Missing soldiers: Military torch monarch’s palace, other houses

Suswam petitions DHQ, seeks probe

Men of the Nigerian Army yesterday continued attacks and burning of more houses of the people of Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State over the disappearance of two soldiers. The massive destruction came as Ishangev-Tiev youths yesterday protested in Gboko Local Government Area over the military invasion and attack on villages and the killing of scores of residents.

The palace of the traditional ruler of the area, Chief Unaha Koko, was yesterday set ablaze. Officers of the Nigerian Army, who were said to be on routine patrol in the local government as a result of communal skirmishes between Konshisha and Oju local government areas, were reported to have been attacked by a group identified as “Bonta Boys” on Monday. The two soldiers have been missing since then.

The senator representing Benue North East, Gabriel Suswam, has condemned what he called the unwarranted military attack on some communities in the Konshisha Local Government Area. He has petitioned the Defence Headquarters, calling for a probe of the invasion and killings. Suswam, in a statement by his Senior Legislative Aide, Moses Ukeyima, expressed sadness over the use of “a helicopter gunship by troops targeting unarmed civilian communities in Konshisha Local Government Area. The killings and wanton destruction perpetrated by the marauding soldiers are akin to a war zone”.

The former Benue State governor expressed worry that “the invasion which was alleged to be a fall out of the inter-tribal skirmishes between the Igede people of Ukpute and Shangev-Tiev people of Bonta could have been resolved amicably through dialogue”.

“The senator wonders why the military burnt down other Tiv villages in Shangev-Tiev outside the crisis zone. Also worrisome are the nefarious attacks on Ullam, Mbaiase communities in Gwer-East Local Government Area which are very far away from Igede land. This has compelled many people to suspect that the attack is premeditated to terrorize, destabilize and depopulate the affected Tiv communities.

“In a petition sent to the defence headquarters, Abuja, Sen. Suswam has called for a probe of the military invasion of the communities with a view to unravelling the circumstances that led to the unwarranted use of helicopter gunship on unarmed civilians,” the statement said. Suswam appealed to the affected communities, which include Tse-Amile, Gbinde, Bonta and the communities on Oju Road, to remain calm as Governor Samuel Ortom and himself were working towards bringing peace and justice to them.

