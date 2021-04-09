Missing soldiers: Ortom appeals for ceasefire

*Says 3 rifles recovered, 8 people killed

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has once again appealed to military authorities to ceasefire in the ongoing operation in parts of Konshisha Local Government Area of the state.

Ortom said the appeal became necessary to prevent the loss of more innocent lives in the affected communities.

He sympathized with victims of the crisis and assured the people that his administration will ensure that no more lives are lost.

The governor, who briefed journalists on the development at the Goverment House in Makurdi, said a report from the Konshisha Council Chairman indicated that there was no operation as at Friday.

He stated that out of the weapons seized from the military by youths of the area, three had been recovered while he had directed the local government chairman, traditional rulers and other stakeholders to see that the remaining arms are recovered.

Governor Ortom confirmed that eight people, including militia members, were killed during the military operation and appealed to those fueling the crisis in the media to desist from the act and support the government to find lasting peace in the area.

Like this: Like Loading...