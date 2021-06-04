Arts & Entertainments

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ set shut down again due to COVID

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Filming in Britain on the latest “Mission: Impossible” movie has been shut down for two weeks after some people working on the movie tested positive for the coronavirus, Paramount Pictures said on Thursday.
The movie studio did not say who or how many people had tested positive but Britain’s Sun newspaper said star Tom Cruise was not among them, reports Reuters.
“We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7 until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing. We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation,” Paramount said in a statement.
The Sun newspaper, citing unnamed sources, said 14 members of the production tested positive after shooting a nightclub scene, and that Cruise, like other people working on the set, would have to self-isolate for 14 days.
A spokesperson for Cruise, who is also a producer on the action film, did not immediately return a call for comment. “Mission: Impossible” is one of the biggest franchises in Hollywood. The seventh film in the series was one of the first movies to shut down production because of the pandemic when it abandoned filming in Venice, Italy in February 2020.
Shooting resumed last year in countries including Norway, Italy and Britain. Cruise was caught on audio tape last December yelling at the crew over breaches in COVID safety protocols.
“Mission: Impossible 7” is due to be released in May 2022.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

American singer Demi Lovato announces engagement to actor Max Ehrich

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

American singer, Demi Lovato has announced her engagement to actor, Max Ehrich. The child star took to her Instagram page on July 23, where she announced the engagement. “When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent,” […]
Arts & Entertainments

COVID-19: US movie theaters set to reopen

Posted on Author Reporter

  AMC Theatres and other cinema chains will fire up projectors in some major U.S. cities this week, offering lower-priced admission, discounted popcorn and new safety measures to tempt audiences back to the movies despite the pandemic. Theaters will remain closed, however, in some of the biggest movie-going markets including Los Angeles and New York, […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija 2020: Laycon receives N30m cash prize, SUV, house

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Olamilekan ‘Laycon’ Agbeleshe, winner of the 2020 edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), has been presented with a cheque of N30 million. Laycon emerged winner of the reality show after 71 days of intense drama and comptetion. He scores the highest votes in the final week of the BBNaija Lockdown Edition. The 26-year-old was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica