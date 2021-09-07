News

Missionary gives lifeline to 485 Bauchi households

Posted on Author Nasir Shauibu BAUCHI Comment(0)

No fewer than four hundred and eighty-five vulnerable households have benefited from the Christopher Blinding Mission (CBM) in collaboration with Makkah Eye Specialist Hospital in Bauchi.

 

The donation included food items and hygiene kits meant to cushion the hardship Nigerians were facing and to reduce the COVID-19 infection in Bauchi and Katagum Local Governments Areas of the state.

 

Accordingly, the group also donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and other non-pharmaceutical preventive equipment against COVID-19 worth N700,000 each to seven selected primary healthcare centres (PHCs) in Bauchi and Katagum Local Governments Areas under its project tagged Nigeria Inclusive Wash and COVID- 19 Response (NIWCR).

 

Speaking during the handover of the relief materials in Bauchi, the Manager of the Makkah Specialist Hospital, Bauchi, Abdullahi Badamasi, said the programme was COVID-19 palliatives that was aimed at supporting people living with disabilities, widows and the aged in the selected communities as part of their corporate social responsibility to the society.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Tricycle operators’ protest alleged police extortion in Delta

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba

Tricycle riders popularly known as Keke operators in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State yesterday besieged the Ughelli Area Command of the Nigerian Police in protest over alleged extortion and arrest of some of their colleagues by men of the force. The tricycle operators numbering over 1000 with their tricycles, alleged that the […]
News

Sanwo-Olu swears-in new Eti-Osa LG chair

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Barely fifteen days after the death of Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area, Hon. Abdul-Rafiu Olufunmi Olatunji, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday swore-in Hon. Biliaminu Samson Agunbiade, as his replacement. The governor, however, charged the new chairman to ensure total victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming council polls, […]
News Top Stories

We’ll never allow #EndSARS protests anywhere again –IGP

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has warned those planning to reenact the #EndSARS protests in the country against the action, saying the Force will not allow that to happen again. Saturday Telegraph recalls that peaceful protests across parts of the country against excesses of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), were […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica