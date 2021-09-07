Missionary gives lifeline to 485 Bauchi households

No fewer than four hundred and eighty-five vulnerable households have benefited from the Christopher Blinding Mission (CBM) in collaboration with Makkah Eye Specialist Hospital in Bauchi.

The donation included food items and hygiene kits meant to cushion the hardship Nigerians were facing and to reduce the COVID-19 infection in Bauchi and Katagum Local Governments Areas of the state.

Accordingly, the group also donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and other non-pharmaceutical preventive equipment against COVID-19 worth N700,000 each to seven selected primary healthcare centres (PHCs) in Bauchi and Katagum Local Governments Areas under its project tagged Nigeria Inclusive Wash and COVID- 19 Response (NIWCR).

Speaking during the handover of the relief materials in Bauchi, the Manager of the Makkah Specialist Hospital, Bauchi, Abdullahi Badamasi, said the programme was COVID-19 palliatives that was aimed at supporting people living with disabilities, widows and the aged in the selected communities as part of their corporate social responsibility to the society.

