Missions, Ogun in battle of wits over return of schools

For more than a decade, churches in Ogun State have been battling the state government for the return of mission schools to their original owners.

There is heightened agitation in Ogun State among Mission school owners who angling for the return of the return of their primary and secondary schools that were forcefully taken over by the state government some decades ago.

Meanwhile, the missions in their renewed call for the government to return the schools, have vowed not to give in the pursuit of the legal action at the Supreme Court to compel the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun to heed the agreement in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the previous administration to return Mission schools in the state to their original owners.

But, the state government has insisted that this administration had no plan to return mission schools to their owners any time soon. Angered by the action of the government to renege on the agreement, the missions under the aegis of the Ogun State Joint Committee of Christian Missions, which described the take-over of their schools by the Ogun State government as “daylight robbery” promised that they would continue to sustain the agitation by mounting more pressure until the state government returned their schools.

The beginning of agitation The Missionary churches have for more than a decade been battling the state government for the return of mission schools to their original owners.

In 2009, the state government appeared to have yielded to the calls by the missionary churches when the then administration of former Governor Gbenga Daniel returned 23 out of the 468 secondary schools owned by the churches across the state to their original owners.

The move was part of the plans by the government to return mission schools to their original owners for them to take full administration and management of the schools.

However, the government’s decision generated mixed reactions from members of the public, while many condemned the move as provocative; others that support the missions’ agitation described the move as a welcomed development that aimed at pushing the frontiers of quality education forward in the state, given the rising level of decadence in the public school system.

Those that are angling for the move hinged their support on the fact that the return of the mission schools to their rightful owners would not only ease the burden of funding and managing education on the government, but that would also deepen the delivery of qualitative education to Ogun State children.

They argued further that the move would address the low standard of education as the government appeared to have been overwhelmed by the problem of infrastructural decay, shortage of quality teachers and other challenges confronting the state’s education sector.

Besides, the supporters of the move believed that returning mission schools to their original owners would go a long way in addressing the high level of moral decadence among students, especially in public primary and secondary schools as being witnessed in recent times in the state.

But, those that opposed the move, on the other hand, argued that returning mission schools to their missions and original owners might deny children of other faiths the opportunities of attending such schools when returned.

According to them, the decision may result in massive withdrawal of children of other faiths from the mission schools and thus leads to some sorts of religious conflict between members of the two major faiths – Christians and Muslims.

However, the decision to return the schools to the mission owners suffered a setback when former Governor Ibikunle Amosun assumed office in 2011, as the government reversed the process already midwifed by the previous administration.

To ensure that the initial plans did not see the light of the day, the state House of Assembly, under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Tunji Egbetokun, the then Speaker, passed a resolution which reversed the process of returning mission schools and also empowering the state government to continue the takeover of the control, management and administration of all the mission schools in the state.

Expectedly, the action of the House based on the attendant legislation did not go down well with the missionary churches, which vehemently kicked against the development, accusing the Governor Amosun-led administration of reneging on the agreements earlier reached as specified in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the churches and the state government.

Today, 10 years after, the missions have launched a renewed call for the return of their mission schools, arguing that the state government could no longer take care of the schools given its lean financial resources and the level of decadence in the public school system.

The legal battle Determined to get their schools back from the state government, the missions in 2011 dragged the state government to court, seeking an interlocutory injunction restraining Governor Amosun and the House of Assembly from taking back the mission schools, which had earlier been returned to them by the Gbenga Daniel-led administration.

The missions, under the aegis of the Ogun State Joint Committee of Christian Missions in a suit AB/161/2011, among other things, prayed the court to restrain the Defendants (Amosun, state House of Assembly, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology) from applying the provisions of Sections 3 and 4 of the Education (Post-Primary Institutions) (Special Provisions) Law, Cap 36, Laws of Ogun State.

They, however, insisted that the state government should respect the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by both parties by returning the school without fuss. But, more than 10 years later, the legal battle still drags on. Giving an update on the legal tussle on the case, the President of Ogun Baptist Conference, Dr. ‘Wale Oyeniyi, said the Appeal Court had in its judgement directed that the mission schools should cohabit with the government-owned schools.

Oyeniyi argued: “The case has gotten to the Supreme Court. The Appeal Court judgement, which of course, is the substantive judgement, asked the mission to cohabit and that is why we are cohabiting, but we are not pleased with the idea of cohabiting. “Why should we cohabit with the government when they have their own schools? Let them go and develop their community/public schools and for us to also develop our own schools.”

According to the missionaries, taking our schools from us by the state government, in the first instance, is a daylight robbery to dispossess us of our property, as well as denying us of the right to own what rightfully belongs to us. This is as the Missionary Churches, which described the takeover of their schools by the Ogun State government as a “daylight robbery,” vowed that they would sustain their agitation and continue to mount pressure until the state government heeded the call to return the schools.

They berated the state government for failing to adequately take care of the schools since it took over their control and management, lamenting the deplorable conditions of infrastructure and inadequate facilities and teachers in the schools. Consequently, the Ogun Baptist Conference noted that it was regrettable that the same government which is adamant on returning the mission schools to their original mission owners could not adequately cater and provide for the schools over the years of their taking over.

Thus, the President, therefore, expressed regrets that the mission schools, which today have become an eyesore in terms of infrastructure deficit, shortage of facilities and rising cases of indiscipline, were better off when they were under the management of the missions.

Oyeniyi expressed confidence that the churches, which are the original owners, would have taken care of the schools in the areas of adequate funding, provision of facilities and moral rejuvenation more than the government is currently doing where the schools are the pitiable state of dilapidation, poor performance and moral challenges.

The President said: “The schools originally belong to us and until tomorrow we will still see the government’s action in taking away our schools as a daylight robbery. “We feel strongly that the government cannot properly and effectively fund and manage all the schools in terms of provision of adequate infrastructure, and enhanced performance of students. In those days when we used to own, control and manage the schools, our students usually recorded brilliant results and performance, but that situation has changed these days due to poor management of the schools under the watch of the state government.

“If the schools are returned to the rightful owners then we will take care of our schools and children better.

Look at the level of infrastructure in the governmentowned secondary schools today; it is nothing to write home about. So, structural wise and development wise the government should return our schools.

“More importantly is the moral decadence that is prevalence in our society today, threatening the school system. We now have primary school pupils having boyfriends and girlfriends, engaging in sexual escapde and all kinds of immoralities that were not the practice among our students when these schools were being run by the missions.

“So, there is a need for us to return moral values to our schools. The problem we have in our society today is because of the fact that the government itself does not have values and what do you want the government that does not have values to teach and give the children?

“Religious organisations are required to inculcate teaching and moral values in the lives of their members, and for which the children in the mission schools are no exception as they are properly guided academically and spiritually. “Also, returning of mission schools to their original owners will definitely bring about more employment; even today how many public schools have adequate qualified teachers?

“Today, quality learning and teaching are not taking place in most of our public schools apparently because of the deplorable environment in which the children grow and learn, where lack of motivation for teachers, among others, are the order of the day.

“But, if we get our schools back, the government will be able to fund their own schools properly and rebuild them as they want, and retain their teachers. “We have seen situations where there are only two teachers in an entire primary school, which has primary one to six. How on earth will two teachers be able to effectively teach all the pupils in primary one to six classes?

“I strongly suspect that learning is no longer taking place in our schools, because the schools are merely becoming a place merely to keep children, and that to the Ogun Baptist Conference is fundamentally and completely wrong when it comes to laying the foundation of qualitative education in our society.”

Meanwhile, on the argument that returning of mission schools to their original owner by a section of stakeholders is an attempt to deny children of other faiths from attending the schools, he dispelled such a claim, saying that such a position or argument lacks logic.

“We are not preventing or denying any religious organisation from establishing their own schools. For instance, if Christians have their schools; Muslim have their schools and traditionalists have their schools, which child will be left out not go to school?” he stated.

He, however, noted that those, who want to be Christians, have the right to become Christians, and those who want to become Muslims have the right to be Muslims, and no school would force any child not to practise his or her religion.

On his part, the Director of Education, Catholic Diocese of Abeokuta, Rev. Fr. Patrick Oke, further argued that returning mission schools to their original owners would go a long way in helping to improve the standard of education in the state.

“We have seen the significant rise in the quality of education in those states that have blazed the trail in this line,” he said, adding that “the current situation in which the state government holds on to mission schools is not helping either the state and the church missions.

Oke noted: “We have some of our schools co-existing with government schools. We are not happy about that and that should not be allowed to stand in the first instance. “If you look at the history of mission schools and those missions that were involved, especially Catholic, Baptist, Anglican and other missionary schools (not the upcoming protestants churches that we have now), which are always mother to all, we knew in those days that they ran an inclusive kind of administration, employing those who are Christians, non-Christians and admitted children who are Christians and non-Christians alike into the schools. “In almost all the Catholic or Baptist Mission Schools, as we have it now, more than half of the population of the students that attend the schools are members of other faiths.

“In Abeokuta alone, we have more than 18 schools that belong to the Catholic Mission. Out of the 18, about 11 are primary schools and seven are secondary schools. In Ijebu, we have more than 20 schools in that axis. We have about 40 schools under the Catholic Mission across Ogun State.”

Government’s position But, while stating its position on the issue, the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration, however, insisted that his administration had no plan to return mission schools to their owners any time soon.

The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, said that although there had been repeated calls and agitations from the missions, parents, old students’ associations and other stakeholders demanding that mission schools should be returned to their original mission owners, “it is not something that this administration wants to do for now.”

“There is no plan to return mission schools to their original owners any time soon,” he reiterated. Also, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Communications, Remmy Hazzan, while speaking with New Telegraph, noted that the state government would only consider returning mission schools to their owners based on the merit of the demand.

According to him, taking over the schools was the only means by which the state government could have ensured equity in the provision of quality education to all children of school age in the state. Hazzan said: “The state took over mission schools through a policy to address the imbalance in the way educational spread in the state is achieved.

Unless and until we get to that point where the merits of the return surpass the demerits, the government will take the agitation as the normal call that naturally missionaries should make because of course their investments and their reputations they earned and want to retain and sustain.

