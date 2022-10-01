Mistura Asunramu: Nollywood needs more investors not movieamakers only

Since entering the movie industry in 2002, cross-over actress Mistura Asunramu-Alao, who is now residing abroad with her family, is gaining ground with her new radio and TV programmes. In this interview with, MUTIAT LAWORE, the actress spoke on her new adventure abroad, projects and advice to budding entertainers. Excerpts:

How does it feel relocating?

For me, it’s a good feeling having a change of environment and I don’t regret relocating as I am doing well just the way I was back Nigeria. The brand keeps growing and expanding by the day and the acceptability is quite commendable.

It’s often said that it’s difficult living abroad; how has it been for you?

To God be the glory, it has been an easy adventure for me. I don’t regret my decision. I have been doing a lot of entertainment stuff here in the U.S. I organise events and also have a radio and TV programmes that I present.

What have you been up to recently lately?

Nothing different I am involved in entertainment as usual and my job. I am also planning the fourth edition of Old School Night/Recognition Awards in Texas. All hands have been on deck towards the coming event and we are hopeful that it will supersede the previous one.

With the task of being a content Creator and making short videos with different apps and monetising them, how does it affect the need to be acting in films and producing feature length movies, which was the main stay for your craft before?

As a moviemaker, you are automatically a content creator. Making short videos and others are added task but not a problem because I am used to creating contents. It doesn’t affect my acting career in anyway. It is just a positive impact on entertainment world as far as I am concerned.

Aside from movie acting and production, what else do you do?

I am into everything entertainment including Directing. I anchor events, organise events and shows, Alaga iduro and ijoko. And I am worker in Tax Consultant and Health services.

Talking about roles; what has been your most challenging movie works so far?

Every movie comes with one challenge or the other. ‘Akiti’ by Tope Adebayo was challenging because that was the first movie where I will do a lot of incantations. ‘Fali Olomi’, my first full comedy movie where people really noticed me as a comedian and versatile actress. All the movies I have produced in USA also come with challenges but I thank God all the movies that I have produced, coordinated, directed and featured in are all successful.

With your outfit, 11thmediaglobalconcept, how are you shaping the way arts are seen and changing narrative in the movie industry?

We are trying our best to make the industry better than it was, change the face of Nollywood and entertainment in general especially in Diaspora. In the Diaspora here, people are beginning to embrace our African culture and traditions. There is also the fact that the creative industry – music and movie – has projected and showcased our works across the globe.

You have spent two decades in movie industry now, what inspired you to go into the make belief world?

I have been in the industry professionally for over two decades, to God be the glory. It was passion that led me into the industry. I have never had any regrets being in the industry. In fact the industry has been a blessing to me as through it I have been able to stand as a brand of my own, support my family and above all smile to the bank.

There must have been some down moments climbing up the ladder; what are some of these challenges?

A lot; as an upcoming artiste, when you go for film production there won’t be provision for room for you and as such you have to manage in the reception or on the floor of the rooms allocated to big actors in such production. At times you won’t get paid because you are not a star or a known face but the joy of being in the movies overshadows all these because of the passion but all have turn into success stories now.

What have been your most memorable moments so far as a mother and as an actress?

I cherish every moment with my kids as a mother. As an actress every moment I am out there at a movie location is cherished because that is my calling and I am happy doing what I know best.

How will you describe the Mistura outside movie set?

Well, I’d say a normal person, humble, easy going but don’t take nonsense. I’m outspoken and straight forward to a fault. People around me can testify to all these.

As a mother and movie practitioner, do you think movies and Nollywood is affecting the society and young ones negatively?

For me, I’d say it is affecting the society positively. The movies are made to let us all learn about what is happening in the society already, the effect, the consequences and how the society can be a better place for us to live in.

How big is Nollywood from the eyes of Nigerians in Diaspora?

The industry is indeed very big and well appreciated.

How can it be developed further to maximise its potential from your point of view?

Nollywood needs more investors than the movie makers only. As of now most of the movies are single-handedly sponsored by the producers. With more support, it will go places; so also the need for good remuneration whenever you engage an actor for a job considering that they also have a family of their own.

What is on your bucket list?

For every given opportunity, I pray I stay relevant for so long despite my relocation and also to serve as a good role model to people who look up to me and finally to be among the top in the world in what I have chosen to do.

What more should we expect from your brand?

A lot! I have a movie on 11thMedia TV on YouTube right now Titled ‘Atiko. A new movie ‘Apanimayoda’ will soon be released on YouTube. I am also working on a TV series SISI NURSE, then my talk show Connect with Mystee. Sky is our starting point.

What advice do you have for budding actors?

The most important thing is staying focused, believe in yourself, be ready to learn, be humble and trust in God.

How easy was it getting audience when you relocated?

I am a brand that has my fan base right from Nigeria. There are lots of people who also appreciate me here in the U.S. and all over the world; so when I started my show, it was well accepted. I thank God for his kindness and mercy.

How have you been managing your home front; the kids and as a wife?

To God be the glory, I have an understanding and supportive husband. I never neglect my home front nor neglect my calling as an entertainer. It has been God all the way. I do cherish family life a lot. My husband and kids, I take good care of them. My job as an actress doesn’t affect my duty as a wife and mother.

You are also a great dancer, where did you learn all the moves?

I loved dancing from my childhood. Being an entertainer, dancing is part of showbiz. That is what I am saying about me being a rounded entertainer. As an entertainer, you should be able to fit in into different parts of the entertainment world. I am a fully packed entertainer.

