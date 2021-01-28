News

Mitee, Ogoni elders move to end MOSOP leadership crisis

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

A former President of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), Ledum Mitee and some Ogoni elders have called on the individuals laying claim to the leadership of the organisation to sheathe their sword and allow peace to prevail in the interest of Ogoni land and its people.

A statement signed by Mitee, Dr. Owens Wiwa, Hon. Kenneth Kobani, Prof. Dont Baridam and 18 others, noted that Ogoni Day was not held this year because of the multiple lawsuits instituted by parties that are laying claim to the MOSOP presidency.

They pointed out that all efforts at the background to find a lasting solution to the crisis in MOSOP had failed to yield the needed result, and hence the resolve to speak out in the open so as to save the organisation.

The statement reads in part: “In the last couple of days, we have been inundated with calls by wellmeaning people within and outside Ogoniland, expressing grave concerns about the happenings in MOSOP. Indeed, all of which culminated in the inability to host Ogoni Day for the first time this year since we launched the event in 1993.

Our Reporters

