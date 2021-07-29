Mitigating rising cholera cases, deaths

 Experts bemoan worsening sanitary conditions



 Poor safe water availability, driving disease

When citizens are exposed to contaminated food and water they can easily get infected with cholera. Experts say that the maintenance of good waste disposal practice, improving access to portable, observing strict hygiene are among factors that can curb the disease, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

News of rising deaths from cholera has once again hit the country. As of last week, the death toll in communities hit by cholera, in the nation’s capital Abuja, had risen to 60, leaving many wondering why cholera which ought to have been consigned to the backwaters in the 21 Century should constitute a major medical condition of worry sending victims in the country to early graveyard.

While presenting an update of cholera deaths in Abuja, the Minister of State in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, disclosed that cases of cholera infections in the area have now risen from 604 to 698 within 72 hours.

That is not the only area that cholera outbreak has been reported. In the week ending July 11, eight states and the FCT reported 1,885 suspected cholera cases, including 31 deaths, according to data issued by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). Bauchi state was hit the hardest with 1,364 suspected cases, the report showed.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health in Jigawa State, Salisu Mu’azu said 30 people died from cholera in Jigawa State in the past month, adding that the deaths were from the over 2,000 patients who tested positive for the disease in nine of the 27 local government areas of the state. Hadejia and Dutse local governments are the most affected, he said.

Furthermore, the Director General of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu said as of July 22, a total of 22,130 suspected cases and unfortunately 526 deaths have been reported due to this illness in 18 states and the FCT.

However, he disclosed that in the last two weeks, a decline in the cases has been recorded and the Emergency Operations Centre in collaboration with the Ministry of Water Resources, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and other partners is continuing to coordinate a multi- sector response. Explaining the cholera trend in the country, a medical expert told the ‘New Telegraph’ that cholera is a water borne disease and when people do not have access to clean water they can easily get infected with cholera.

The Professor of Community Medicine and Consultant Public Health Physician/Epidemiologist, Bayo Onajole at the College of Medicine University of Lagos (LUTH), said sanitary condition in the country is getting worse.

“This is the rainy season when you have open drains that easily spread to the whole place due to flooding and a lot of bodies of water can easily be contaminated; “that is why we see a lot of cholera by this time.”

Cholera is an infectious disease that causes severe watery diarrhoea, which can lead to dehydration and even death if untreated. It is caused by eating food or drinking water contaminated with a bacterium called Vibrio cholera.

People can get sick when they swallow food or water contaminated with cholera bacteria. The deadly effects of the disease are the result of a toxin the bacteria Vibrio cholerae produces in the small intestine.

The toxin causes the body to secrete enormous amounts of water, leading to diarrhoea and a rapid loss of fluids and salts (electrolytes).

According to the epidemiologist, the most deaths from cholera are due to loss of body water leading to electrolytes deficiency; and that’s why I suggested that affected persons should implement drinking the water and sugar solution as early as possible to replace lost fluids and electrolytes from the body.

The symptoms of the conditions include frequent stools as well as vomiting, which are also the common symptoms of diarrhea. Onajole said unnecessary deaths from cholera should be prevented. Beyond replacing the lost electrolytes from the body with the water and salt solution, prompt medical attention should be initiated to avert mortality

and morbidity. Although, reports of cholera outbreak are hardly heard from advanced economic countries, Onajole explained. Water wells are being contaminated by seepage; the drainages are blocked and people still dump faeces in some of these places; when rain falls the floods take the drain water to a lot of wider areas.

He said, “In any situation in which there was a breakdown in social services, there was always a possibility of having an epidemic of cholera. “We should realise that when we have situations like warfare, refugee situation, indiscriminate waste disposal, the contamination of water or food with feacal materials, it is a good opportunity for cholera outbreak.”

However, the public health physician said the prevention and control of the disease could check its spread. “So, the advice is that people should learn to boil their water before drinking,” as a strategy to avoid drinking contaminated water, which is a source of getting the cholera infection.

Similarly, the professor of community medicine urged governments, communities and families to ensure the maintenance of good waste disposal practices to prevent the contamination of water sources.

According to a Public Health Physician, Dr. Japhet Olugbogi, the best strategy to curb cholera is to prevent rapid infection of the disease so as to keep the number of new cases down. Highlighting the danger of cholera, Olugbogi who is the chairman, Committee on Infectious Disease at the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State Branch, said cholera infection can lead to dehydration and even death if untreated.

Also, “Cholera kills faster than HIV/AIDS within weeks and days or hours.

“When Cholera infected persons stool or vomit severally they become weak and lose minerals in the body which can make them pass away.” Sadly, the current situation of limited supply of safe water in Nigeria is a matter of grave concern, considering it is contributing to cholera outbreak.

Presently, Nigeria is off-track and a long way from meeting the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets on universal access to water, said Evelyn Mere, WaterAid Nigeria country director. Also, highlighting the shortage of safe water in Lagos in June, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-olu said less than 40 per cent of the residents in Lagos state has access to potable water, a condition that exposes Lagosians to drinking unsafe water which could lead to cholera among citizens.

Olugbogi said most people in the country don’t have access to good water which is limited in the rural communities. Furthermore, the public health physician said, “To prevent cholera we should stop open defecation anyhow in the communities. “A lot of people choose to defecate in the open; most people particularly in far-to-reach areas don’t use toilets.”

Open defecation is the human practice of defecating outside (‘in the open’) rather than into a toilet. People may choose fields, bushes, forests, ditches, streets to defecate, with dare consequences on health.

Data from the WHO shows that as at 2015, around million people in Nigeria defecate in the open; this is similarly contributing to the cholera outbreak. Olugbogi noted that the practice of not washing foods and other consumables with clean water could also result in cholera to the body system.

“Mostly water including stream, tap, well, among others, have a high level of contamination, which could result to cholera infection,” added the public health physicians.

