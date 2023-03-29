Sports

Mitrovic Apologies For Misconduct At Old Trafford

Fulham boss, Marco Silva, and striker Aleksandar Mitrović on Wednesday apologized For their actions toward Referee, Chris Kavanagh.

It would be recalled that on Sunday, March 19 Mitrovic confronted the referee during their FA Cup clash with Manchester United and was subsequently sent off.

Silva has been hit with a touch-line ban, while Mitrović was fined by Fulham and is set to miss three games.

Speaking in a statement issued on Wednesday, Mitrovic said, “I have been away with my national team and have had some time to reflect on the Manchester United match.

“As everyone knows, it was a very emotional one, in which the team gave absolutely everything on the pitch to try to reach the semi-final of the FA Cup.

“On a personal level, I regret the actions that led me to be sent off. I allowed my frustration to get the better of me and how I reacted was wrong.

“I was trying to get the referee’s attention but I appreciate that I should not have put my hands on him and I understand why he showed me a red card, my first in-game sending-off for Fulham and my first since the 2015/16 season.

“I have accepted the three-match ban for my red card, I have spoken to Chris Kavanagh to apologize and I have volunteered to accept a club fine.

“I now want to do what I can to put this incident behind me and get back to helping my teammates on the pitch as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, I would like to reiterate my regret that this happened. I have already said sorry to my teammates but I would also like to apologize to the Fulham fans, particularly those who travelled to Old Trafford to support us and who did not stop singing all game.

“I hope to be back soon and repay their faith and support.”

 

Silva also admitted that his emotions got the better of him on the touchline.

“Emotions were high at Old Trafford and, as I said in my press conference after the game, I should have controlled my own emotions better,” he said.

“It was a very difficult moment, in a match that we had dominated, but I could have handled the situation better.”

