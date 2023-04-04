Mitrović Banned For Eight Matches After Referee Altercation

Fulham striker, Aleksandar Mitrović has been banned by the Football Association (FA) for eight matches.

Recall that before the International break Mitrović was given a red card in Fulham’s FA Cup clash with Manchester United after an altercation with referee, Chris Kavanagh.

And now the FA have confirmed that the Serbia international will serve an eight-match suspension for his actions.

Mitrović has already served one of the matches this past weekend against Bournemouth but will now be unavailable for the next seven fixtures.

It means that Mitrović will not be available for Fulham’s match with Southampton on May 13.

Meanwhile, Fulham coach Marco Silva will also serve a two-match ban for his own sending off at Old Trafford.

