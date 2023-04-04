News Sports

Mitrović Banned For Eight Matches After Referee Altercation

Posted on Author Boma Achenimie Comment(0)

Fulham striker, Aleksandar Mitrović has been banned by the Football Association (FA) for eight matches.

Recall that before the International break Mitrović was given a red card in Fulham’s FA Cup clash with Manchester United after an altercation with referee, Chris Kavanagh.

And now the FA have confirmed that the Serbia international will serve an eight-match suspension for his actions.

Mitrović has already served one of the matches this past weekend against Bournemouth but will now be unavailable for the next seven fixtures.

It means that Mitrović will not be available for Fulham’s match with Southampton on May 13.

Meanwhile, Fulham coach Marco Silva will also serve a two-match ban for his own sending off at Old Trafford.

Boma Achenimie

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Court convicted ‘Mama Boko Haram,’ 2 others over N66m fraud – EFCC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Friday, announced the conviction and sentencing of Aisha Alkali Wakil (a.k.a Mama Boko Haram), alongside Tahiru Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyede on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing to the tune of N66m. A statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, […]
News

Kudos for aviation sector as Bayelsa Int’l Airport comes alive

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

It was not an easy venture but at last, it worth it. The Bayelsa International Airport is formerly known as Bayelsa Cargo Airport, conceptualised by former Governor Timipre Sylva of Bayelsa State is now operational in the state. Sylva had cleared a site along the Zarama axis of the East- West Road for the airport […]
News Top Stories

IATA slams Nigeria over airlines’ trapped $143.8m

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has lamented the failure of governments to repatriate nearly $1 billion of airlines’ revenues trapped in their countries. The clearing house for over 290 global airlines representing 82 per cent of global traffic has, however, urged governments to abide by international agreements and treaty obligations to enable airlines to […]

Leave a Reply