Mitsubishi launches virtual showroom in Nigeria

Visiting a car showroom is just a click away with the newly launched Massilia Motors virtual showroom displaying Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and the legendary pick-up.

 

The showroom comes with benefits as it guarantees safety in the face of the covid-19 pandemic, ensuring potential customers can avoid contact until the last phase of their intended purchase. It also enhances convenience because customers are not restricted to the usual office hours and can take their time to explore the models on display and specifications  without feeling pressured by a sales representative.

 

Customers are also assured of Ease of Use as the virtual showroom is not only for the tech-savvy but can be explored by all by just logging on to www.mitsubishimotors. com.ng and clicking on the virtual showroom tab. Exploring a model is as easy as selecting the car of your choice, opening the door with just one click, and navigating the car in a 360-degree experience. Discover the Eclipse Cross, Outlander, Pajero, Pajero Sport, ASX, and the L200 pick-up.

 

A virtual showroom is a tool for easier decision making, as a prospective customer can share the link with family and friends, unlike the physical visits where only people present can advise.

To enhance interaction with customers, Massilia Motors has also offered a Whatsapp Business plugin to enable seamless communication with sales executives. General Manager of Massilia Motors Limited, Mr. Olatunji Itiola, stated that welltrained sales representatives are available for customers, who want to make further inquiries, take a test drive or close deals virtually. “With the launch of our virtual showroom, we expect more customers to explore our models since the challenge associated with physical presence has been resolved,” he stated.

