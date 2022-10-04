Mixed feelings over Buhari’s impact on power, oil sectors

The energy, oil and gas sector of Nigeria, though still facing challenges, has recorded some feats, writes SUCCESS NWOGU

The energy, oil and gas sector, unarguably, provides enormous resources for the nation and is a catalyst for Nigeria’s growth. As the nation celebrates its 62nd Independence Anniversary, many industry operators have expressed their assessment of the performance of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, which is seven years and a few months.

IPMAN

The Operations Controller, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mr Mike Osatuyi, said the administration made some achievements while it also failed in fulfilling its promises in some areas in the sector. He lamented that Nigeria had not been able to meet its crude oil production as allocated to it by the Organisation of Oil Exporting Countries.

Oil production

He identified increasing oil theft as a major factor inhibiting Nigeria from meeting its global crude supply quota. He also said another issue of concern was divestment by International Oil Companies (IOCs) from Nigeria.

He decried that according to him, the nation had been receiving the required investments in the sector. He also noted that there were some instances of petroleum scarcity but noted that the administration had been able to ensure an appreciable continuous supply of petroleum products across the country. He said the administration’s continued subsidisation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol or fuel alleviated the plight of many people but noted that the amount claimed to have been spent on subsidies is high. Osatuyi said: “When they came on board, they continued with the subsidy regime.

They promised to revamp the refineries, within a short time, which we have all seen that they have not done, though they said one will be ready by December 2022. In seven years, they could not revamp the refineries, in that area, they did not do well.

“In the area of subsidy, they have been paying subsidies to cushion the hardship the masses are going through. But at the same time, the subsidy is aiding smuggling.

The figures paid for have skyrocketed possibly because of an exchange rate hike. The impact is having effects on the budget as the government has been borrowing and borrowing even more to finance the budget, which is not the best. Petroleum products have been available which is good. “In terms of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the government has taken a bold step to pass PIA which has been moribund for the past 20 years. It is a great stride which we have to commend the government.

“It has liberated us, it has increased investments. What is the fear of the previous federal government not having done it? About five regimes passed and failed to do it. For this current government to do it, is laudable. What made them not do it before is interest. It is not national interest but individual interest, both internally and externally. We have this government kudos for the great fight they won by implementing the PIA.

“Pipeline vandalism and oil theft have been on the increase than in the past. Before we were producing 200 million barrels per day but now, we have even produced less than 1 million barrels per day. So the government has to come in and address that. It is not that there is no production, but before it gets to the terminal the crude is already gone by vandals and oil thieves. “The government promised to remove subsidy the time President Muhammadu Buhari assented the PIB into law. They are the government.

They may have their reasons for postponing the implementation by 18 months. They must have their reasons. It could be for security or electoral reasons. “In terms of investment, the oil sector has been stagnant for the past seven years. IOCs have been divesting. We can not be telling ourselves lies.

But with the PIA, and the vigour the operators, the regulatory authority, the commission and upstream are pursuing foreign investors, we should give them chance.

The commission is still new, so let us see what will happen in the next three, four years.”

Babalola

A retired Deputy Director of the now-defunct Department of Petroleum Resources, Engineer Sunday Adebayo Babalola said it is unsavoury that the administration had not been able to stop the importation of refined petroleum products by Nigeria. He said it was startling that Nigeria a leading producer of crude in Africa was still importing refined products. He also said that the continued payment of subsidy on PMS by the

administration was rather benefitting few people and not actually the generality of Nigerians. He also noted the nation’s owned four refineries: Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries are still moribund, adding the continued investment of a stupendous amount for their turnaround maintenance may not be a sound economic, managerial and technical investment decision.

Babalola, however, said the PIA has provided more benefits to the oil-bearing or oil-producing or host communities. He stated that such could the host communities have a sense of belonging and even ownership of exploration operations and therefore improve the safety of investments.

Collapse of national grid

Another source of concern is frequent collapse of the national grid also known as the electricity transmission system. The national grid collapsed about eight times since March.

The national grid collapsed in September 26 and twice on July 20. It also collapsed on June 12 and twice each in March and April. The administration had yet to get the multi-billion Ajaokuta Steel company operational regardless of much hype.

FG’s achievements

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) with assets worth about $60 billion, according to the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, successfully transited from a public company to a commercial entity.

Buhari’s administration recently launched the Nigeria Energy Transition Plan which is expected to to address some of the energy concerns in the nation. Defending its policies, the Federal Government listed some of its programmes, policies and achievements in the sector. It stated that in power, through its Energizing Education Programme, FG had taken clean and reliable energy (Solar and Gas) to Federal Universities and Teaching Hospitals across the country.

It added that four universities that had completed and commissioned the programme are the: BUK (Kano), FUNAI (Ebonyi), ATBU (Bauchi) and FUPRE (Delta); others are ongoing. It also added that it had taken clean and reliable energy (Solar and Gas) to markets across the country such as Sabon-Gari Market in Kano, Ariaria Market in Aba, and Sura Shopping Complex in Lagos.

The government also said it had a nationwide rollout of electricity meters to all on-grid consumers, launched in August 2020. It said the Central Bank of Nigeria provided N60 billion for the first phase, with a target of one million meter installations. It said that hundreds of meters had been delivered to the Discos, and more than 280,000 installed.

Solar Power Naija

The government recalled that it launched in April 2021 Solar Power Naija, to deliver five million off-grid solar connections to Nigerian households, adding that the program is expected to generate an additional N7 billion increase in tax revenues per annum and $10 million in annual import substitution. It also said that in May 2021, the Rural Electrification Agency announced the planned deployment of solar-powered grids to 200 Primary Health Centres (PHC) and 104 Unity Schools nationwide.

Presidential Power Initiative

The government during the Nigeria Energy Conference and Exhibition revealed that equipment from Germany for Presidential Power Initiative had arrived in the country and would soon be launched.

The PPI, aka Siemens Power Program, is a Government-to-Government initiative involving the Governments of Nigeria and Germany, and Siemens AG of Germany, to upgrade and modernize Nigeria’s electricity grid. The contract for the pre-engineering phase of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) was signed in February 2021, following the 2020 approval for the payment of FGN’s counterpart funding for that phase.

The government said it has through its Nigeria Electrification Project provided grants for the deployment of 200,000 Solar Home Systems, impacting one million Nigerians and that the NEP is also delivering mini-grids across the country.

Oil and gas

The federal said it had made significant strides in the oil and gas sector. It stated that the Buhari administration had declared this decade the “Decade of Gas.” It said it had recorded a groundbreaking feat on 614km Ajaokuta- Kaduna-Kano Gas Project, the successful completion of Nigeria’s first Marginal Field Bid Round in almost 20 years, which raised about N2 tril-lion and opened up a new vista of investment in oil and gas. It noted that the government launched the National LPG Expansion Programme (including removal of VAT from the domestic pricing of LPG) and was also involved in the financial close and signing of the contract for NLNG Train 7, which will grow Nigeria’s production capacity by about 35 per cent.

It also opined that Nigeria and Morocco have in 2021 signed an agreement to develop a US$1.4 billion multipurpose industrial platform (Ammonia and Di-Ammonium Phosphate production plants) that will utilise Nigerian gas and Moroccan phosphate to produce 750,000 tons of ammonia and one million tons of phosphate fertilizers annually by 2025.

It will be located in Ikot-Abasi, Akwa-Ibom State. The government also said that in December 2020, it commissioned the new NPDC Integrated Gas Handling Facility in Edo State, the largest onshore LPG plant in the country, with a processing capacity of 100 million standard cubic feet of gas daily, producing 330 tonnes of LPG, 345 tonnes of propane and 2,600 barrels of condensate, daily. It stated that it established a $350 million Nigerian Content Intervention Fund, to finance manufacturing, contracts and assets in the oil and gas industry.

It said: “there was financial close on the following NNPC-involved projects: 10,000 tonnes per day methanol plant and a 500 million standard cubic feet per day gas processing plant, in Odeama, Brass, Bayelsa State.

“The ANOH gas processing plant, with a processing capacity of 300 million standard cubic feet of gas, in Imo State.

It is a Joint Venture between Seplat Petroleum Development Company and the Nigerian Gas Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). It also has the potential to deliver 1,200MW of power when completed.

“Comprehensive Rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery (PHRC). Sign-off Ceremony of Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) Contract held in April 2021, marking the commencement of site handover and full mobilisation to site. “Policy, Regulatory and Funding Support for the establishment of Modular Refineries across the Niger Delta.

When the Administration took office in 2015 Nigeria had only one functioning Modular Refinery. Today there are at least six ongoing brownfield and greenfield Modular Refinery Projects across the Niger Delta. In 2020 President Buhari commissioned the first phase of the Waltersmith Modular Refinery, in Imo State.

“Launch of the Nigerian Upstream Cost Optimization Programme (NUCOP), to reduce operating expenses through process enhancement and industry collaboration.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...