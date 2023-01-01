Mixed grill for IDPs on Christmas

We need to go back to our ancestral homes –Abuja IDPs

FG needs to clean Sambisa, Mandara mountains against insurgents –Mother of four

‘Nothing to celebrate outside our homes’

Christmas and New Year times are a period of joy, happiness and unlimited celebrations for many, especially Christians all over the world as every December 25th commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ. It is usually that time of the year when people engage in sharing of gifts, travelling, visitations to loved ones.

Certainly, year 2022 was not left out of such celebrations. However, as the preparation and celebrations were in top gear for most Nigerians, it was mixed feelings for some others, especially those displaced from their homes following attacks by insurgents, bandits and those displaced by the recent flooding in Nigeria, who are taking refuge in temporary camps in some states across the country.

For some of the internally displaced persons, it was yuletide celebrations without colours. A check by Sunday Telegraph at some of the camps revealed a palpable discomfort away from the comfort of their various homes

Mixed feelings for IDPs in Kaduna

As Nigerians celebrated the Christmas season with visits and exchange of gifts, it was however mixed feelings for many Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) across Kaduna State. While some of the IDPs received gifts from individuals and organizations mainly Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs), others were not so lucky as they celebrates without any form of succour.

In Southern Kaduna, there are few IDPs owning the spate of violence and crisis in the area. At two of the centres located in Zonkwa and Samaru Kataf, Sunday Telegraph gathered that the victims celebrated the festivities without any assistance.

However, one of the coordinators of the Centre, Mr Gunner James, told our correspondent that many of the victims had also relocated to stay with relatives while others went back to their communities to salvage whatever they could, especially since this is harvest season. He said that at the peak of the crisis, they were up to 10,000 victims in the camp but over 90 per cent have either gone back home or moved to other locations.

According to him, their main concern is medicine and food and called on the government at all levels to come to their aid in assisting those in need. He said RADI was founded during the Kajuru crisis with the objectives of assisting the displaced victims of the crisis that rock the area.

“What we are doing today is an end of year intervention for widows and vulnerable people. We shared rice, maggi, wrappers and other materials” he said. Also in Maraban, Kajuru Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, the African Democratic Congress, (ADC) flag bearer for House of Rep., Hon. Hawwah Gambo distributed rice, clothing and other items to the IDPs. Speaking during the distribution exercise at Maraban Kajuru, Hawwah while sympathizing with the IDPs on their situation, urged them to have faith and trust in God.

“All is not lost because God is ever capable of changing situations to a better one.” Festivities outside our birthplace now bitter pills – Abuja IDPs Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) living around several scattered camps within the Federal Capital Territory, said they were gradually losing the taste of life and everything that adds colour to it, like festivities.

To them, celebrating any of the festivity outside their original birthplace is like forcing down their throat a very bitter pill. Those of them found in both Area 1 and Durumi camps, said this yuletide season was the worst they have witnessed since their 10 years of stay in Abuja, as about 30 of the legitimate members were displaced by demolition.

The Chairman of Area 1 and Durumi IDPs Camps, Ibrahim Mohammed, lamented that the yuletide was not sweet for them at the camps because the people want to go back to their land of nativity. He stated that even with the gift items brought to them by mostly non-governmental organisations, IDPs have refused to be consoled and desirous of going back home. Mohammed also stated that the IDPs will be disenfranchised during forthcoming elections following the inability of many of them to transfer their Permanent Voter’s Card ( PVC).

Also Speaking, the Public Relations officer of the Camps, Gola Umaru noted that the IDPs were not thinking about the elections, as much as they were on the need to reunite with their people in their various states. Umaru confirmed that the camps were demolished and many of their members displaced. He however, explained that the demolition came following several reports about insecurity at the camps.

He added that most of the people causing problems in the camps, were not genuine IDPs, but those who infiltrated them. According to him, the yuletide was not pleasurable to them, because of their members, who were displaced and had no shelter over their heads. For the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at the Abagena camp in Benue State, it was celebration galore as they joined other Nigerians to celebrate this year’s Christmas.

The IDPs numbering over 10, 000, were marking their fifth year in the camp since they were forcefully evicted from their homes in 2018 in a bloody attack that saw over 73 persons, including women and children gruesomely massacred by the invading militant herders.

As bonafide citizens of Benue State, the IDPs were not left out in their quest to also celebrate this year’s Christmas as the state government, through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) distributed assorted relief materials including over 4,000 bags of rice, over 5,000 cartons of noodles, salt, palm oil, vegetable oil, tomato paste, mosquito nets, sleeping mats, soaps and mattresses among others. Governor Samuel Ortom was however, not pleased with the President Mohammadu Buhari-led governnent over what he called the prolonged neglect of the over 2.5 million IDPs scartered in more than 12 designated camps across the state but given special attention to those in the North East.

The governor, who spoke via SEMA’s Executive Secretary, Dr. Emmanuel Shior, lamented the huge humanitarian challenge the attacks has on the shoulders of his administration, stressing that the Federal Government’s neglect of the IDPs was indeed a big burden to his government even as the number of displaced persons has continued to increase.

“It is not a new thing for me to say that the population of IDPs keep on increasing because the attacks have not stopped because usually, the attackers who are Fulani herdsmen, this is the time they renew the attacks and kill our people and occupy the rural communities.

“This has continued without considerable support from the Federal Government. Benue State government has taken the responsibility of looking after the IDPs, and we said it repeatedly that this is not good on the part of the Federal Government because a governnent that is responsive and responsible cannot abandon her responsibility, cannot abandon the teeming population of IDPs that we have in Benue State and I don’t think Benue State governnent should shoulder that alone”.

But that was not all for support for the IDPs to celebrate the Christmas as the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, exactly on Christmas Day, stormed the Abagena camp and springed surprised to the displaced victims by donating N3 million to them to be part of Nigerians and indeed Christians in the world to celebrate the Christmas.

Speaking during the visit, Mr. Obi tasked President Mohammadu to immediately come out with solutions to address the plight of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) languishing in camps in Benue and other states of the federation, noting that it was indeed pathetic for Nigerians to become refugees in their own country and urged them to be faithful, remain prayerful and keep all their hope in God.

“So I am appealing to the Federal Government, whatever it takes to ensure Nigeria can’t live as refugees in their country must be done. “I assure you, that the next government, as we progress, we will ensure that this does not continue. Today, we are here just to tell you to remain faithful, remain prayerful, keep all your hope in God.”

Some of the IDPs who spoke with Sunday Telegraph, including 77-year-old Tartule Agule, expressed happiness over the sustained support of the state government and Peter Obi to enable them also celebrate the Christmas. Tartule said, “Governor Samuel Ortom has not abandoned us since we left our homes in 2018 to stay in this camp.

He has been taking care of us, and every Christmas he gives us rice and other food items to eat, so we are grateful to him. Again, what Peter Obi did to us by giving us N3 million, we will not forget about him in our lives. Our prayer is, may God bless him and answer his prayers to be the next Person of this country so that he can take us back to our respective ancestral homes.”

Another aged woman, Tidoo Agudo, who said she is 86 years, thanked God for protecting her and her family in the camp to witness the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25. “I am overwhelmed with the visit of Obi to identify with us here in the camp.

It shows he is not happy with our staying in the camp after many years that the Fulani people attacked, killed and displaced us from our homes. We believe that if he is elected president in 2023, he will tackle insecurity in the country.”

Edo IDP Camp Having had a colourful celebration of the Christmas season and preparing for an equal memorable New year, students of secondary and tertiary institutions at Uhogua Internal Displaced Persons(IDP) Camp in Edo State may face difficulties resuming the next academic session.

