Mixed grill over skyrocketing oil price

Crude oil, the biggest revenue earner for Nigeria, hit a two-year high at $70.20 per barrel last week. This is neither good nor bad news as similar increase had worsened revenue and expenditure concerns in recent time. ADEOLA YUSUF reports

The price of crude oil, Nigeria’s biggest revenue earner, last Tuesday, hit $70.20 a barrel for the first time in two years.

This surge, last seen since May 2019, was on investors’ optimism that improving oil demand and a dwindling supply glut may mean the market can absorb any additional supply from OPEC and its allies.

A few hours after this, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) released its Monthly Financial and Operational Report (MFOR) for February, where it shows huge volume of trading surplus.

With a record of ₦39.85 billion trading surplus in February, which is a 314 per cent surge, the $70.20 per barrel price of crude is expected to be good news. Events have, however, showed that it is not.

Mixed grill

The new price surge is a mixed grill for Nigeria as it should receive the highest revenue on crude oil, but also pay the biggest subsidy on imported refined products. Brent crude, the international energy benchmark, rose 1.3 per cent to $70.20 a barrel. It is on track for its highest close since May 2019. West Texas Intermediate futures gained 2.2 per cent to $67.78 a barrel.

The U.S. gauge crossed its highest level since October 2018 earlier on Tuesday. Nigeria, Africa’s biggest crude oil exporter, depends largely on proceeds from crude oil to service over 80 per cent of its annual budget.

The country is an irony as it still occupies the top spot as the biggest importer of petroleum products in the continent due to poor states of its refineries.

How price hit 2-year high

Members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, last Tuesday, agreed to continue relaxing curbs on oil production, signaling their confidence in improving oil demand and a drop in the global supply glut.

Prices began rallying after a technical committee within the cartel on Monday confirmed forecasts for a rebound of six million barrels a day in world oil demand this year, according to people familiar with OPEC and its allies.

Vaccination programmes are enabling governments across North America and Europe to reduce coronavirus restrictions and resume more normal economic activity.

That will help pare global oil stocks —which at one point last year threatened to overwhelm the world’s ability to store them — to below their five-year average by the end of July for the 2015-19 period, the OPEC committee projected.

In the U.S., oil and oil-product inventories have fallen more than expected in recent weeks, thanks in part to a pickup in demand for transportation fuels. Brent crude is on track for its highest close since May 2019.

“The bull recipe for the oil market is still intact: reviving demand, muted U.S. shale oil response together with controlled and restrictive supply from OPEC+, resulting in further declines in inventories and yet higher oil prices,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at Swedish bank, SEB.

A look into NNPC’s book

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had announced a ₦39.85 billion trading surplus for the month of February 2021, representing a massive 314.24 per cent leap from the ₦9.62 billion surplus it recorded in January 2021.

This is contained in the February 2021 edition of the NNPC Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR), according to a press release by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Corporation, Dr. Kennie Obateru. Trading surplus or trading deficit is derived after deduction of the expenditure profile from the revenue for the period under review.

According to the report, in February 2021, NNPC Group’s operating revenue, as compared to January 2021, increased by 35.64 per cent or N 152.07billion to stand at N578.79billion. Similarly, expenditure for the month increased by 29.21 per cent or N121.83billion to stand at N538.94billion. The expenditure for the month as a proportion of revenue was 0.93 per cent as against 0.98 per cewnt the previous month.

The significant increase in trading surplus is attributed mainly to reconciled accounts by the Corporation’s downstream subsidiary, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), using the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) pricing template.

Other factors that boosted the trading surplus figure, according to the corporation, included the performance of Duke Oil, Nigerian Gas Company (NGC) and Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC) which recorded robust gains as a result of increased debt collection and cost optimization measures. Conversely, during the period under review, 54 pipeline points were vandalized representing 50 per cent increase from the 27 points recorded in January 2021.

The Warri Area accounted for 50 per cent and Mosimi Area accounted for 39 per cent of the vandalized points while Kaduna and Port Harcourt Areas accounted for seven per cent and four per cent respectively. NNPC continues to work in collaboration with the local communities and other stakeholders to eliminate the menace of pipeline vandalism.

In the period under review, the Corporation supplied a total of 1.41 billion litres of premium motor spirit (petrol) translating to 50.52 million litres/day. In terms of natural gas offtake, commercialisation and utilisation, out of the 206.05billion cubic feet (bcf) produced in February 2021, a total of 133.06bcf was commercialised consisting of 40.15bcf and 92.91bcf for the domestic and export market respectively.

This translates to a total supply of 1,433.75million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas to the domestic market and 3,318.25mmscfd of gas supplied to the export market for the month.

This implies that 64.48 per cent of the average daily gas produced was commercialized while the balance of 35.52 per cent was re-injected, used as upstream fuel gas or flared.

Gas flaring

Gas flare rate was 7.67 per cent for the month under review (i.e. 565.52mmscfd) compared with average gas flare rate of 7.12 per cent (i.e. 529.20mmscfd) for the period of February 2020 to February 2021.

The February 2021 NNPC Monthly Financial and Operations Report is the 67th in the series. It is published in keeping with the Corporation’s commitment to transparency and accountability. A cartel angle to price surge

The OPEC cartel and its allies agreed

Tuesday to press ahead with earlier plans to increase output by 450,000 barrels a day starting in July. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia will continue to unwind its unilateral cuts of one million barrels a day that it put in place earlier this year. “Demand growth is outpacing supply gains, even with the agreed month-by-month OPEC+ production increases taken into account,” said Ann-Louise Hittle, vice president of Macro Oils at consulting firm Wood Mackenzie. “Sticking to increases planned at the April meeting is what the market needs,” she added.

Select breaking and enterprise stories about energy markets and businesses, through news alerts delivered to you via email. Even so, the cartel and its allies stopped short of signaling their plans for after July.

That is partly because negotiations are under way between Iran and Western powers to revive a nuclear deal and possibly lift economic sanctions on Tehran. Both oil prices and future OPEC+ policy could be affected if as much as 1.5 million barrels a day of Iranian oil, currently restricted by U.S. sanctions, return to the market, according to Robert McNally, a former adviser in the George W. Bush administration and president of consulting firm Rapidan Energy Group.

“Oil prices should remain firm until it’s clear whether, when and by how much OPEC+ will continue increasing quotas after July,” said Mr. McNally. That “depends in part on the timing and amount of Iran’s potential return to unsanctioned exports,” he added.

The prospect of Iranian oil flowing back into the global market dimmed Monday, when the International Atomic Energy Agency criticised Iran’s lack of Cooperation in explaining the agency’s discovery of undeclared nuclear material at several locations in Iran since the fall of 2019.

That has boosted oil prices this week, according to Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS Wealth Management. OPEC ministers will also watch Asia’s largest economies in considering their next moves.

While fresh data showed that China’s manufacturing sector continued to expand in May, India’s spiraling coronavirus infection rates could stymie the recent recovery in oil demand, said Mr. McNally.

Last line

The poor state of refineries in Nigeria has become the major reason the country suffers still despite a high price of crude oil at the international market. What the country gains from high crude oil, it loses to subsidy on importation of refined products.

Therefore, the way forward is to up the country’s refining capacity through various ongoing efforts within the public and private ventures.

Like this: Like Loading...