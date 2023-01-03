Mixed-grills for education sector in 2022

 Not yet Uhuru for education sector, public varsities

 All-time high brain drain crisis largely unresolved – ASUP

APPRAISAL

Given the challenges bedevilling the education sector over the years, stakeholders criticised it for performing below expectation in 2022, and expressed doubts over the expected outcomes in 2023, if the government’s posture is anything to go by

For the nation’s education sector, the year 2022 was a mixedgrill of failed expectations and forlorn hope, given the steady decline and sliding fortune of the sector. But to stakeholders, the sector, contrary to the present situation, needs huge investment from the government in order to rescue it from its present rot.

Challenges/major leap

Over the years, sectoral failure has particularly bogged down the sector with the challenges of inadequate funding at all levels, decayed infrastructure, dearth of facilities, incessant university strikes, rising cases of brain drain (now being referred to as JAPA) induced by the level of frustration in the system, increasing figure of out-of-school children and insecurity, among others, which have continued to pose as major constraints confronting the sector over the year.

Also, today the situation has not changed as the sector is plagued by acute dilapidated structures, shortage of school facilities, decayed infrastructure, lack of laboratory equipment and reagents, and functional libraries in schools, examination malpractices, limited admission space especially into the universities, insufficient qualified and certified teachers by the Teacher’s Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), resulting in poor teaching-learning environment due to poor funding of the sector at all levels.

Since the major challenge besetting the nation’s education sector is palpable underfunding by both federal and state government, the 2022 has not fared better either, as the consistent low annual budgetary allocation to the sector has been grossly inadequate to address the rot and put the system in the path of recovery.

UNICEF had in the report stated that 60 per cent of the out-of-school children are girls, while the “alarmingly report is worse in the North West zone comprising Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi states, which were adversely affected by kidnapping, banditry, insurgency and early marriage in the zone. The prevalence of out-of-school children, according to the report, is exacerbated by the worsening security situation in the country.

Other challenge characterising the sector in 2022 is the Federal Government directive banning polytechnics, monotechnics and colleges of education from awarding degrees or running degree programme. Since the announcement of the directive, the policy has widely been criticised by stakeholders as antiprogressive, and described it as another deliberate ploy by the government to arm-twist the institutions from delivering quality tertiary education that would propel the country to the frontiers of development and address the needs of the teeming Nigerian students.

Rather, they called on the government to strengthen the university system, polytechnics, colleges of education and other allied institutions with necessary funds to address the yawning gaps in the nation’s higher education sub-sector.

But, some major leaps were achieved in the sector in 2022, as the government announced the re-introduction of History into the school curriculum, as well as compulsory teaching of Nigerian languages in schools, as a move to enhance the children’s cultural and value system. Budget crisis In 2022, the federal allocations to education sector stands at N1.18 trillion

which represents 7.2 per cent of the nation’s total budget outlay of N17.126 trillion. Out of the sectoral allocation for the year, education got N593,473,925,256 for Recurrent Expenditure, and N159, 664, 214, 508 for Capital Expenditure. The allocation, to stakeholders, had been grossly inadequate to tackle the rot in the school system, thereby leaving many urgent needs unattended to due to the low capital allocation. Again, the sector going by the 2023 national budget, out of the N20.51 trillion presented by President Muhammadu Buhari to the joint session of the National Assembly, the government earmarked N1.79 trillion, representing 8.8 per cent to the sector. Though, this year’s figure appeared to be the highest allocation to the sector in the last eight years of President Buhari’s administration, education pundits are worried that the percentage allocation is still not enough to push the sector to expected level, given the numerous challenges bedevilling the sector, and the need to move it forward. But as part of efforts to mitigate someof thecriticalneedsof thenation’s tertiary institutions, particularly public universities, the President had in the 2023 budget budgeted a total N470 billion for universities to address ASUU demands, even as education pundits wondered if this special allocation would be extended to other tertiary institutions. President Buhari, while presenting the budget to the National Assembly, which would be his last budget as President, expressed his administration’s dismay to the crisis that led to the shutdown of public universities in the country by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for over eight months

According to the President, the N470 billion set aside from the nation’s constrained resources, is for the revitalisation and salary enhancements in the tertiary institutions.

Given this, President Buhari insists that the government alone cannot finance tertiary education or provide the resources required for funding tertiary education, but despite this he stated that the government was committed to implementing the agreement with ASUU and other unions within available resources.

The university lecturers, under their umbrella union, ASUU, had embarked on a indefinite nationwide strike in February 14, 2022 that lasted for eight months, over the Federal Government’s failure to implement the 2009 Agreement, deployment of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) as payment platform for university workers, and other demands.

Unlike the pathetic development that hit the education sector in 2021, in 2022 the level of insecurity was somehow reduced, a development which suggested that the Safe School Declaration ratified in 2019 by the government, has yielded appreciable results in the outgone year, when compared to the 2021 record.

Thus, as part of movesto address the nagging issue of insecurity in schools, the President in the 2023 budget also set aside N15 billion for the Safe School Declaration, even as he restated the government’s commitment to effective implementation of the Safe Schools Policy. “A total of N15.2 billion has been specifically provided in the 2023 Budget to scale up current measures to provide a safer and conducive learning environment in our schools,” President Buhari has said.

Budget breakdown Going by the breakdown of the 2023 budget, it shows that N1.08 trillion was allocated to the Federal Ministry of Education (FME) and its agencies.

And, of the amount a total of N239 billion was allocated for capital expenditure, while N706.5 billion and N52.8 billion were allocated for personnel and overhead costs, respectively. The allocation to the ministry is significantly higher than the N875 billion budgeted in the 2022, but stakeholders expressed doubt of the quantum of the allocation that would be spent for the purpose it was meant.

When compared, the government in 2022 allotted N108.10 billion for the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), as against N149.7 billion from the sectoral budget allocated to the agency in the current year 2023, which include N95.3 billion for personnel and N54.5 billion for capital projects.

Also, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) in the 2023 appropriation bill will get N248.3 billion in transfers, which however is less than the N306 billion it got in 2022. Meanwhile, given the astounding report by the United Nations Children Funds (UNICEF) that Nigeria has 18.5 million outof- school children, a figure which is much higher compared to the 2021 estimate which was put at 10.5 million; stakeholders said the figure should be a nightmare to the government and hence should be addressed frontally in 2023.

Stakeholders’ appraisal/expectations Appraising the sector, the President of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Anderson Ezeibe, said that in terms of performance in 2022, the education sector followed the trajectory established in previous years.

According to him, at the tertiary education system, the outgone year witnessed disruptions in the academic calendar occasioned by prolonged strikes by trade unions, including ASUU, ASUP, COEASU, SSANU, NAAT and NASU. The strikes, he lamented, were not only avoidable, even as he attributed it to government’s insincerity with respect to honouring agreements signed with the unions that would have ordinarily brought some reprieve to the sector in terms of infrastructure, and conditions of service of personnel.

Ezeibe, who bemoaned the alarming incident of brain drain, otherwise referred to as JAPA, in which many lecturers are leaving the system in droves, however, stated: “As we speak, manpower flight from the sector is at an alltime high as qualified members of staff are leaving in droves.

Till date, the issues remain largely unresolved.” At the basic education level, the union leader condemned the embarrassing figure of the out-ofschool children, saying that there is still a lot of work to be done. The ASUP President, who insisted that he did not see any significant change in the sector in 2023, said that the situation would remain the same unless there were deliberate and tangible steps taken to resolve contentious issues regularly raised and undermining education in the country particularly in the areas of funding, supervision and regulation.

As part of the way forward, the federal and state government, Ezeibe noted, should as a matter of deliberate policy sort out all the grey areas of disagreement with the staff unions in the education system in order to avoid disruption of academic calendar in 2023. For the Vice President (South- West), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Abdussobor Salaam, 2022 was a very terrible year for the Nigerian University System with the industrial actions embarked upon by every union in the system.

Worried by the development, which according to him, paralysed both academic and administrative, as well as other allied activities in the system and disrupted the system, he stated that the basis of the industrial actions is hinged on the government’s failure to respect ‘Collective Bargaining Agreements.’

“The government went into various agreements with the university-based unions and when it behoved on them to actualise the agreements, the government reneged, leading to strikes which kept the system comatose for the better part of the year,” he said.

Speaking specifically about the non-teaching unions, including Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the strike embarked upon was hinged on seven demands. He pointed out that the strike would not have lingered if the government, according to Salaam, had been proactive in responding to the issues and seeking dialogue to resolve the contentious issues.

The unionist, who insisted that there was no respite yet for the university system in terms of strikes, going by the refusal of the government to honour agreements reached with the unions, said: “Rather than address the issues, the government dilly-dallied and prevaricated for the first three months before real discussions resumed.”

“With the benefit of hindsight, it would appear that the urgency with which the government embarked on the discussions after three months’ delay was not out of sincere love for the system, but to avert the outrage of Nigerian students and other stakeholders and for the appearance of political correctness.”

While stressing that at the end of discussions, an agreement was reached with a timeline for implementation effective from August 2022, he lamented that till date, four months after, none of the issues agreed upon had been implemented, meaning that we keep going round on agreements reached and breached in an endless cycle.

To worsen matters, Salaam, however, noted that despite the fact that the liability of the strike lay more on the government because of its breach of agreements, and wondered that the same government still went ahead to invoke the “No work, No pay” rule. “This has further fouled an already stinking industrial environment with workers largely disgruntled and disenchanted with the system,” he said.

Expressing dismay over what he described as the spate of migration fancifully described as “JAPA” by workers in the system, the union leader, lamented the level of brain drain among professionals, largely SSANU and ASUU members, who have left the shores of the country to other countries, depleting the workforce heavily, as the look for the greener pastures.

“With this scenario, Salaam insisted that things do not seem or promise to be better in 2023, unless and until the Federal Government begins to respect Collective Bargaining Agreements.

According to him, the unhealthy industrial climate in our university system will continue to be characterised by strikes and protests by the various staff unions and students’ unions. To enthrone stable and peaceful academic environment which will be free of disruption of the system in 2023, SSANU said the Federal Government must be more sincere, sensitive and committed in addressing the industrial concerns of the sector.

However, former Dean of School of Transport and Logistics at the Lagos State University, Prof Samuel Odewumi, who did not see any tangible improvement in the sector in 2023, said the fact that the Federal Government seems to be bent on implementing the “No work, No pay” rule would further widen the gulf between the university workers and the government, which may fuel incessant strikes, like the one witnessed in 2022.

Though, he stated that ASUU must be strategic in fighting the issue, another strike would be counter-productive both for the education system, students and public sympathy.

ASUU, the don added, should work at the back end to get the support of people such as the Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila that broker the peace, even as he insisted that another approach is to get the commitment of the three leading political parties’ candidates to make a commitment towards resolving the university crisis once and for all.

Odewumi, who hinted that there were other tactical options for ASUU which cannot be outlined here because it will compromise its efficacy, said this could only be discussed with its local/zonal leaders.

