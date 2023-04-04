Mixed Reactions As Billionaire Otedola Celebrates Mom At 91

Femi Otedola, the foremost Nigerian billionaire and business mogul on Monday shared a post that left a lot of netizens shocked on social media.

The 60-year-old billionaire who took to his official Instagram page shared a photo of himself locking lips with his mother, Lady Doja as he wished her a happy birthday.

Expressing his love to her, Otedola wrote, “HAPPY 91ST BIRTHDAY TO MY SWEET MOTHER 🎂 I LOVE YOU LADY DOJA …F.OTE💲”

This has, however, led to several reactions from social media users, as many took to the comment section to express their thought.

While some were uncomfortable with the kiss, some saw nothing wrong with it, and other cybernauts also commented on the house where the couple was spotted.

Here are the comments that have trailed the Instagram post.

One paddyman81 wrote: “This pic is terrible kissing your mom on lips no not on the cheek? Pls remove this . This is not how to show love to your mom . The pics is so disturbing sorry.”

ozee_cole wrote: “See where him mama dey live ..but na wa o”

emmajesus5999 wrote: “You mom stay here with all your money?”

loluoshipitan wrote: “But if it was a poor nobody that did a mouth-to-mouth with his mother, we all will not hear the end of it ooo.”

chibuezebrightmmesoma10 wrote:“Shouldn’t be on the lips.”

equishopsdaily wrote: “When was last I gave my mom Peck ? 😊.”

the_real_tobe_official wrote:“Mummy’s boy is now the biggest man❤️❤️.”

xmond_dessy wrote: “Poor People always barks and rant Stupid words ….this picture is the most beautiful thing I’ve seen today ..and it’s a blessing to @femiotedola to Kiss mum…He will Live long with more blessing….May God Bless you Daddy.🙏

