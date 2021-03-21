Mixed reactions over $3.02bn P/H-Maiduguri narrow guage rail

For more than a year now since the daily train trips from Port Harcourt to Aba and back stopped running because of maintenance challenges by the Nigerian Railway Corporation, (NRC), travellers within that route are still hopeful of rail travels in the future. In the best of times, a train trip from Obigbo, a border town near Abia State in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State to Port Harcourt used to be problematic due to constant train breakdowns.

Yet passengers still took the risk because of the very limited transportation options.

When the route was active, rail passengers from Aba and those from Port Harcourt that detest travelling through the almost impassable Port Harcourt/Aba Road opted to commuting in and out of Port Harcourt by the train despite the normal hitches.

A computer engineer, who lived in Aba and worked in Port Harcourt before he eventually relocated to the Rivers State capital, recalls how he was stranded in the middle of nowhere alongside other passengers and was forced to walk a long distance to find alternate means of transpiration.

He said: “I own a house in Aba and didn’t want to live in Port Harcourt because of the exorbitant rent. So, I was going to work from Aba to Port Harcourt every working day. Some days I will board a bus or taxi, and some days I will travel by train. But as condition of the road got worse and the train stopped running, I decided to relocate to Port Harcourt.

The road is nothing other than a death trap.” Despite the difficulties pass through on the Port Harcourt/Aba train route, many still see it as a better alternative because for more than a decade, the Abia axis of the Port Harcourt/Aba Road had been abandoned by the Federal Government to the point that transporter operating on the route at times charged three times the normal fare.

Even now that the Federal Government is working on some portions of the road, especially the Rivers axis, selfish transporters continue to squeeze passengers dry with outrageous fares.

The poor state of the road equally attracted armed robbers, and other criminal elements that usually ambushed their victims at night.

Before train services completely packed up, the irregular Port Harcourt/Maiduguri rail line used to attract a large number of passengers every Thursday morning. Some would sleep within and around the railway terminal.

Thousands of passengers used to throng the railway terminal in the town area of the city to make the trip. But no matter how early they arrived, the tickets were never enough due to the large number of travellers that needed the tickets.

It was even more difficult to get the very limited VIP tickets because many passengers prefer it for its spacious air conditioned coach’s brightness and neatness.

When the train eventually moves, passengers stand in most of the old, rickety coaches that had been in use for decades without being considered for renovation.

The Port Harcourt/Maiduguri line runs on a narrow-gauge, which is not meant for a highly populated route. In some countries, they are constructed to serve industries as well as sparsely populated communities.

It is disheartening to note that when a train breaks down in Aba, the one coming from Port Harcourt must wait until the other is repaired and working. From the very beginning, it appears as if the Port Harcourt/Maiduguri rail line was not in the plan of the Federal Government in its quest to modernize the country’s rail system.

Lately, there has been mixed reactions over this route, with some claiming that the narrow gauge model was a deliberate attempt by the Federal Government to deny the Southern/Eastern part of the country their right, considering that the other rail projects currently going on in the country are modeled along standard gauge.

They also wonder why the $1.8 billion line that will link Kano to the town of Maradi at the Niger border be standard gauge.

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, has explained that the Federal Government chose single track for the Port Harcourt – Maiduguri rail line due to limited funds, noting, however that it was initially designed to have both narrow and standard gauge, “but as it stands now, due to the cost of the standard gauge and what is feasible to do within the limited time frame, it is cheaper to rehabilitate the narrow gauge which will cost about $3.02billion and can be delivered within the approved time frame.”

The minister also made it clear that a standard gauge line would cost between $11billion and $14billion to construct, and that sourcing the funds within the limited time is not workable.

He said: “The only difference between the two lines is the speed. The standard gauge is 120km per hour. If you take off with the standard gauge, let’s say to Damaturu, you will arrive 20 minute before me that plies the narrow gauge.

The Managing Director of Nigeria Railways Corporation (NRC), Fidet Okhria, has also spoken in favour of the narrow gauge. “The Eastern rail line has both the standard and the narrow gauge lines to be constructed.

The narrow gauge will be rehabilitated now because the fund is available, but getting the $13 billion now to construct the standard gauge line is not feasible.”

“The narrow gauge is not inferior in anyway, the difference is in the speed and it cannot carry more cargo like the standard gauge because the standard gauge is wider while the narrow gauge is narrower, but it doesn’t make it less effective than the standard gauge,” the managing director said.

Despite the arguments in favour of the narrow gauge, a group, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (CSEYL), has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to review the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri narrow gauge railway project.

According to the group, a narrow gauge rail line in the South-East would not hasten the zone’s economic development.

The group, which spoke through its President- General and Secretary-General, Chief Goodluck Ibem and Kanice Igwe, respectively stated that narrow gauge rail lines were no longer fashionable because of their limitations.

“We reject the narrow gauge rail line and demand for standard gauge from Port Harcourt to Maduguri. We therefore call on the Federal Government to review the contract terms and award a fresh contract for a standard gauge rail line for the zone.”

In 2017, when the National Assembly considered Amaechi’s loan request for rail improvement, Sen. Eyinnaya Abaribe, the leader of the South-East caucus in the Senate, protested against the alleged exclusion of the eastern rail line from the rail projects.

Abaribe, had raised a motion at plenary titled, ‘Outright Omission of Eastern Corridor Rail Line in the Request for Approval of Federal Government 2016-2017 External Borrowing (Rolling Plan), alleging that the South-East would not benefit from the projects for which the government was obtaining a loan of $5.851billion from China Exim Bank.

Abaribe observed with dismay that the above sections of the rail line that the loan was being sought for covers only a section of the country i.e. the western corridor. “The Senate notes that the eastern section of the rail segment, which has a link between the southeastern to northeastern parts of the rail line, is completely excluded from the request,” he said.

The Ministry of Transportation, however, denied the allegation through its spokesperson, Yetunde Sonaike, who explained that the country’s rail project also captured the South- East geo-political zone allegedly excluded in the ongoing rail projects.

A few days ago, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State commented about the Federal Government flag off of the Port Harcourt on the project, stating that at a time when the rest of the world is building standard gauge railway lines, the Federal Government was building narrow gauge for the zone.

“Instead of giving us the standard gauge to Maiduguri and they are making noise about it. This is Rivers State, the treasure base of the nation, the state whose money was used to produce their President. Towards the end of their administration they came to tell us with a narrow gauge railway. You want to finish the narrow gauge in 33 months. Will he be in power then?

” While the debate rages over the Port Harcourt/ Maiduguri rail project, businessmen commuting between Aba/Port Harcourt care more about when the NRC will resume its operations there, especially now that the raining season is around the corner.

Rivers based business people, especially traders who on a daily basis bring in goods from Aba want to entirely cut off the Aba/ Port Harcourt Road that leads to the fabric market in Aba.

Through train, they will able to avoid the deplorable road, which the Abia State government has refused to reconstruct despite its huge economic importance to the state government.

The Aba train station sits at the centre of the city and very close to the major markets.

“I am in contact with some staff of the NRC. I am waiting to hear that they have resumed operation so that I will readjust my operations,” says one trader, who sells fairly used wares around the Mile 1 Flyover in Port Harcourt. He used to come to Port Harcourt through train in the morning and follows it to Aba in the evening.

