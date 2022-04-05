Mixed reactions over ceding GCI to old boys

Knocks trail Governor Makinde’s decision on Government College

 Govt: Initiative to bring the best to state’s education sector



 GCIOBA’s plans suspicious, spurious – PTA



 Old boys: No child, teacher’ll be victimised

Following the recent MoU signed by the Oyo State Government and the Government College Ibadan Old Boys Association (GCIOBA ), ceding the management, operation and control of the college to the old boys, the parents and teachers have criticised and described the decision as spurious

The establishment of Government College Ibadan (GCI) 93 years ago, as a secondary school for boys, modelled on the British public boarding schools of the era, was to provide qualitative secondary school education for Nigerian children, and which aimed at producing quality students for the nation.

Since its inception the community-based school, the college has continued on this path given the calibre and high profile old students churched out by the college.

But, like several other colleges and secondary schools in the country, Government College Ibadan, founded on February 28, 1929, has over the years suffered monumental setback brought about by lack of adequate attention, poor funding, dearth of infrastructure and facilities, as well as age-long neglect by the government, among other challenges confronting the nation’s education sector.

Against the backdrop of the challenges and the urgent need to restore sanity and improve the state’s education sector, the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde in Oyo State, was said to have on resumption of office in 2019 conducted a survey of the sector that revealed that the state government would require more than N40 billion to take the state’s education sector to its required standard in line with the needs of the 21st Century.

Towards this end, the state government having realised that the government could not adequately fund education alone, however, identified and sought the collaboration of Old Students Associations of public schools in the state as one of the bodies that should be ready to intervene and assist the government in achieving the task and objective of removing education from its woods, and taking the school system to its loftier heights.

Therefore, the old boys of the college, under the aegis of the Government College Ibadan Old Boys Association (GCIOBA), who were worried by the sliding fortune of their alma mater, and in line with the state government’s call on old student associations to intervene in salvaging the school system, requested that Governor Makinde’s administration should hand over the management, operation and control of their college to the association.

According to the association, doing so would go a long way to avail the old boys the opportunity of rescuing the college from its current rot, revamp the system and return it to the path of reckoning which the college had hitherto been known for during its prime years.

Thus, in a move similar to the much agitation for return of schools taken over by some state governments in the 70s and 80s across the country to their missions and original owners, the Oyo State government recently mooted the plans to cede schools on request to their old students for intervention.

In line with Governor Makinde’s plans, the state government recently took an unprecedented step to cede the management, operation and development of one of its schools; the Government College Ibadan (GCI), which has produced eminent Nigerians including Prof, Wole Soyinka, the first African Nobel Laureate; Mr. Christopher Kolade, former Nigerian Ambassador to the United Kingdom; Prof. Ifedayo Oladapo, a University Vice-Chancellor; Victor Omololu Olunloyo, former Governor of Oyo State; Prof. Femi Osofisan, Professor of Theater Arts and Poet; Ayo Rosiji, industrialist, former Minister of Labour; the late Adegoken Adelabu, a distinguished politician; Justice Akinola Aguda, first Chief Justice of Botswana; T.M. Aluko, eminent scholar and author; Dr. Wale Babalakin, lawyer & President GCIOBA; Cyprian Ekwensi, distinguished author; Erediauwa, the Oba of Benin and Abel Guobadia, Ambassador and former Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission; among others, to the old boys as a means to reduce the government expenses in the education sector.

Towards achieving this plan, the Oyo State government through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, and the Commissioner for Education, Mr. Abiodun AbdulRahman, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Incorporated Trustees of the 93-year- old college, under the “Government College Ibadan Old Boys Association (GCIOBA).”

According to the SSG, the government’s acquiescence to handover the college was sequel to the Government College Ibadan Old Boys Association’s request to manage, operate and develop the school in order to maintain and sustain its legacy.

The Incorporated Trustees of GCIOBA, led by its President, Dr. Wale Babalakin, signed the Memorandum of Understanding on behalf of the association.

Explaining why the state government acquiesced to the association’s request, the Secretary to the State Government, who insisted that the state government’s initiative was undertaking to bring the best to the state’s education sector, also recalled: “A study conducted by the Governor Makinde-led administration on assumption of office in 2019, indicated that the state government would require over N40 billion to take the state’s education sector to their barest minimum standard.

“But, since the state could not do it alone, it identified and called on the Old Students Associations of various schools as one of the bodies that could assist the government in realising the objective of taking the system to its great and enviable heights.”

On behalf of the state government, the SSG, therefore, expressed the hope that GCIOBA would bring the college to a standard that other schools would follow, even as she stressed that the agreement in its pilot scheme is expected to bring about the best to the state’s education sector.

But, the signing of the MoU and the move to cede the college’s management, operation and control to the old students by the Oyo State government has continued to elicit mixed-feelings from stakeholders, who expressed dismay over the concept.

Particularly, while some stakeholders lauded the government’s step as a welcome development, some criticised and condemned the action which they described “as a surreptitious way of mortgaging the school to powerful ones in the society, whose orchestrated plans are to later privatise the school for economic gains.”

Last week, the parents under the aegis of the Parent Teachers Association (PTA), who championed this opposition, staged a protest at the Government Secretariat, Agodi in Ibadan, carrying placards with various inscriptions and singing solidarity songs.

They dissociated themselves from the agreement between the old boys and the state government, and described the intention of the old boys association in taking over the school as “suspicious and spurious.”

The Parent Teachers Association, which vehemently opposed and indicated their disapproval for the handing over of the school, however, insisted that the agreement should not be allowed to take off or see the light of the day.

The placards carried by the concerned parents during the protest, read various inscriptions, such as: “GSM deliver us from the capitalist GCI Old Boys”, “Handing over Government College to Old Boys will only serve the rich and not the poor”, “GCI Old Boys are after the land resources of Government College Ibadan”, “Governor Seyi Makinde (GSM) deliver us from land grabbers”, “Government College is a community-based school not for the selected few”, “GCI Old Boys want to privatise GCI”, and “Rescue Government College from Babalakin,” among others.

They, however, expressed concerns and anxiety that the college in the hands of the new operators would introduce a new school fees regime that would lead to the withdrawal of several children from low income homes, while some of the teachers would lose their jobs, as well as alter the entire system of the college. But, Babalakin (SAN), who signed the document said the body of old boys was happy to pull through the ‘unusual agreement’ resulting in the signing of the MoU.

He, however, lauded the government team, led by the Secretary to State Government, Mrs. Adeosun and the Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Oyewo Oyelowo, who he said “has been following and putting the necessary clauses in place leading to the signing of the agreement, as well as the Commissioner for Education in realising this goal.”

On her part, the SSG (Adeosun) boasted that the people would soon witness a massive transformation of the college, saying “it will be what the governor wanted it to be, as the envy of other secondary schools in the country.”

Meanwhile, the copy of the MoU sighted by New Telegraph indicated that the GCIOBA’s desire to maintain and sustain the preeminent status of the school, which was founded in 1929, was in line with Governor Makinde administration’s education policy to designate some secondary schools in the state as schools for gifted students.

According to the agreement, GCIOBA will be granted the right and authority based on the “Terms of the Agreement” to manage, operate and develop Government College Ibadan in accordance with the terms and conditions of the agreement. Also, as contained in the document, a Board of Trustees is to be set up for the college, which will comprise nominees from the state government, GCIOBA and the parents’ association.

Consequently, the agreement stated that the Old Boys Association would be responsible “for the provision of additional infrastructure and improvement of existing ones in the college; provision of security with the assistance of the state government; employment of competent staff and payment of the same.

“Other responsibilities of the Old Boys Association include the provision of modern teaching aids that will enhance the standard of education and the maintenance of the free education policy of the Governor Makinde-led administration, except in cases where boarding facilities are provided by the GCIOBA, among others,” the agreement stated.

On the fate of the teachers in the school, the agreement also spelt out that GCIOBA will absorb existing teaching and non-teaching staff deployed to the college who indicate to leave the service of the Oyo State government and that it will not discriminate against members of staff absorbed by the association and those in the service of the state government in the school system.

The agreement will, however, commence on the date of the formal handing over of school to GCIOBA after the execution of the agreement and it shall subsist for a period of 25 years.

The GCIOBA shall within two years of the execution of the agreement, provide evidence of new infrastructure, either completed or ongoing. It is also to undertake continuous and regular maintenance of existing infrastructure and undertake the training and capacity building for the teaching staff, among others,” the MoU reads in part.

Allaying the fear of stakeholders, GCIOBA, which declared that it had already invested over N2 billion on the school, promised that it was not ready to commercialise the school, but rather to maintain the free-tuition and free education policy of Governor Makinde’s administration in Oyo State.

While appraising the agreement, the Vice President, GCIOBA, Tola Obembe, reiterated that the GCI Governing Board would be responsible for the administration of the school, and would work in partnership with the representatives of the state government and the Parent Teachers Association to ensure that the terms of agreement is sustained.

He further clarified that the agreement also stated that “the Old Boys Association will continue to develop infrastructure in the college, improve its teaching methodologies and train members of teaching and nonteaching staff so as to actualise the objectives of enhancing teaching quality.”

But, against the fear being expressed in some quarters that many students from poor family background would drop out of the college due to a new school fees regime that would eventually be introduced in the school, Obembe said: “GCIOBA will retain the free education policy of the state government to the effect that no school fees would be introduced or paid by the students of the school.”

Also, in his response, a former Attorney-General and Justice Commissioner of Oyo State, Mutalubi Adebayo Ojo, who though not an old student of the college, however, supported GCIOBA on the quest to hand over the college to the association.

Speaking with New Telegraph, Ojo, an Ibadan indigene, noted: “The state government needs to shed its financial weight in some sectors of the state’s economy especially in the area of funding and management of secondary school education.

If the government should return some schools to their original owners and allow some alumni associations to run some, it will leave the government with fewer schools and responsibilities to contend with in terms of provision of education.

“As such, it will have enough funds and resources to cater adequately for the remaining schools under its control in order to provide qualitative education. “Public schools in effect would be better managed by the government and they would also be in a position to compete favourably with the private schools.

We must not deceive ourselves; our public schools have been totally grounded to the extent that even the teachers in our public schools do not send their children and wards to those schools any longer.

And the reason is not far-fetched. This is because they do not believe in the educational system going on there. But, must we continue that way?”

