Mixed reactions over Imo budget passed within 3 days

The recent passage of the 2021 state budget by Imo State House of Assembly has been greeted with mixed reactions from a cross-section of the Imo society. The budget proposal which was presented to the Imo Assembly on16th December, 2020 by Governor Hope Uzodimma was on 21st December, 2020 passed into law.

The budget of N332.8billion said to have been passed into law in five days including Saturday and Sunday thus making it a record time of three working days. Besides, Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) were not called upon to defend their budget estimates as was the custom in an open budget process.

The lawmakers fast tracked the Appropriation Bill through the second reading and thereafter committed it to the Committee of the whole House and eventually passed it into law in what some observers had described as ‘unprecedented speed.’ Reacting to the passage of the Bill, a Professor of law and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nnamdi Obiaraeri, described it as the “most unwelcome abdication of constitutional legislative responsibility.”

Obiaraeri went on: “It is immoral and manifestly condemnable and hereby condemned that the Imo House of Assembly adopted a garbage-in-garbage-out approach to the most important piece of legislation being the budget.

“A COVID-19 pandemic era budget should have been thoroughly debated and scrutinized with informed inputs from stakeholders but all those were jettisoned by the members of the Imo legislature. “The budgeting process is a solemn opportunity for the legislature to stamp its powers of appropriation under the Constitution.

“Imo State legislature cannot afford to be a rubber stamp because that is neither helpful to the Governor as head of the executive arm of Government nor to Imo people as the ultimate beneficiaries of the content of a good budget.”

But the lawmakers, however, viewed it differently as they spoke glowing about the content of the Appropriation Bill. A member for Oguta State constituency and member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Frank Ugboma said that having gone through the budget as presented by the governor, it captured the needs and best interest of residents.

Chairman, House Committee on Information, Mr. Johnson Duru, added also that there was no ambiguity in the budget, saying that there were pre-budget analysis from the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) before the final figures were arrived at.

