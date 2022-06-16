Mixed reactions trail FG’s online ‘Code of Practice’

There were mixed reactions over the new ‘Code of Practice’ issued by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to regulate ‘online platforms.’ While some said that it would control the rate of fake news flying on social media, others, especially, the online media operators, believed it was a gimmick to gag the media and suppress their publications which, they believe, hold government accountable.

The agency said on Monday that it had issued a ‘Code of Practice’ for Interactive Computer Service Platforms/Internet Intermediaries, including online platforms. Commenting, an official of NCC, who spoke to New Telegraph anonymously, said that the Code is in good order to regulate the social media. He said that it was needed considering the rate at which misinformation destroys the society. Also speaking, a cyber security expert, Adetoke Rock, said the new code, if properly used, would regulate the social media for good. However, an online media operator, Dayo Badmus, said that it was new tactics by government to suppress the media. He noted that government and some individuals have put the media, especially the online media, under siege. Another digital media operator, Adebola Shodeinde, said that the new code would be beneficial to help the Nigerian digital ecosystem if not targeted at the media to affect their publications. A digital rights activist, Gbenga Sesan, said: “But, my suspicion over the new Code issued by NITDA is that it is targeted at the media.

“Nigeria’s expected attempt at regulating social media will be the latest in an ever-growing list of African countries looking to implement questionable social media laws in moves that digital rights advocates have branded as brazen attempts to stifle online expression.” However, its spokesperson, Hadiza Umar, said in statement that the new global reality was that the activities conducted on these online platforms had wielded enormous influence over the society, social interaction and economic choices. She noted: “Hence, the Code of Practice is an intervention to recalibrate the relationship of Online Platforms with Nigerians in order to maximise mutual benefits for our nation, while promoting a sustainable digital economy.”

The new code, according to the agency, was to regulate the contents being pushed on the online platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Google and Tik Tok, amongst others. Online media operators believed that the new code is issued to purposely to regulate their publications which are seen most of the time as anti-government most of the times.

They recalled how the Federal Government lured the National Assembly to amend the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) law to enable the agency to regulate online media. NBC currently regulates broadcast media and has been criticised for imposing controversial fines on broadcast stations. As part of its new code, NITDA said online platforms must “provide a comprehensive compliance mechanism to avoid publication of prohibited contents and unethical behaviour on their platform.” In the new code of practice, the agency stated that it is mandated by section 6 of the NITDA Act 2007, to standardise, coordinate and develop regulatory frameworks for all Information Technology (IT) practices in Nigeria. She added: “In accordance with its mandates, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, directed the Agency to develop a Code of Practice for Interactive Computer Service Platforms/Internet Intermediaries (Online Platforms), in collaboration with relevant Regulatory Agencies and Stakeholders.

“In line with the directive, NITDA wishes to present to the Public a Code of Practice for Interactive Computer Service Platforms/Internet Intermediaries for further review and input. “The Code of Practice is aimed at protecting fundamental human rights of Nigerians and non-Nigerians living in the country as well as define guidelines for interacting on the digital ecosystem.

“This is in line with international best practices as obtainable in democratic nations such as the United State of America, United Kingdom, European Union, and United Nations,” the Agency stated. It further informed that the Code of Practice was developed in collaboration with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), as well as input from Interactive Computer Service Platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Google and Tik Tok, among others. It disclosed that other relevant stakeholders with peculiar knowledge in the sector were consulted such as civil society organisations and expert groups.

