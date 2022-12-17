Mixed reactions trail PVCs collection

The resumption of the distribution of Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) by the Independent National Electoral Commission in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory was said to have been met with mixed reactions by Nigerians. Reports from across the states show that while there have been mass turn out of the people in some states, people have not been coming out as expected in other states

Enugu: Initial hiccups as INEC battles with large crowd

The last round of distribution of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) commenced in Enugu on December 12 with minor hitches.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced that the exercise will last between December 12, 2022 and January 22, 2023. When Saturday Telegraph visited some INEC offices in some local government areas of Enugu state on Friday, a large number of voters were seen surging at the offices to collect their voter cards.

However the exercise was not without some hiccups as INEC staff battled to attend to the large crowd. The INEC officials segmented the collection according to electoral wards and polling units for easy handling of the surging crowd. But some of the voters expressed frustration at the poor administrative handling of the exercise by INEC as well as favouring of some persons against others leading to delays.

At the INEC office in Enugu North LGA area located along the Enugu- Port-harcourt expressway, near News Artisan Flyover, a young man who simply identified himself as Emmanuel said he was at the office the previous day but couldn’t succeed due to INEC’s shoddiness.

Kaduna Rush for ongoing PVC distribution

The ongoing distribution of the Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been going on normally as many residents of Kaduna disclosed that they have collected without any hitch.

Some of the new voters who spoke with Saturday Telegraph said they were happy to have collected their PVC and will participate in the election. Samuel Yohanna a resident of Ungwan Romi who spoke with our correspondent noted that “I am very happy to be part of those that will voter during the coming elections and he ready to contribute to democracy in the country.”

Speaking on the ongoing exercise, Kaduna State Secretary of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Hajia Ruqqaiyya Imam said the exercise will continue at the Local Government headquarters till 6th January, 2023.

Osun: Suffers low turnout

Ahead of 2023 general Elections, residents of Osun State have continued to besiege the INEC offices across the local government areas of the state for collection of their PVCs.

Our correspondent gathered a seamless collection at various local governments, wards across the local government areas. According to reports, there have been relatively low turn-out for the PVC collection in Osun State as one of the officials of INEC said that this is as a result of just concluded governorship election in the state. Some of the residents who spoke to Saturday Telegraph expressed mixed reactions on the exercise.

A resident, Yetunde Hammed, Ede North Local Government, after collection of her PVC commended the process for the collection, saying it went on well and smoothly. Mrs Hammed who said that she collected her card in less than 20 minutes, however, said there was low turnout. “I collected my card within 20 minutes.

This is made possible as a result of the low turnout of people. You know majority of the people have collected their cards before the conduct of the July 16 gubernatorial election.

Another resident, Comrade Ismail Kolapo said he arrived at the commission’s office located along Stadium road, Osogbo some minutes past 9 a.m. and collected his card before 9:13a.m without any stress.

Borno: 200,000 PVCs remains uncollected

The Resident Electoral Commission (REC), of INEC in Borno State, Alhaji Magaji Ibrahim said about 200, 000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the state remained in collected. Addressing journalists recently, the REC, Alhaji Magaji Ibrahim’s said 114531 PVCs for 2019 and 13,715 PVC from the just concluded Continuous Voters Registration (CVR), as well as 54,949 replacements and transfers remained uncollected.

“You may wish to note that that PVCs have been ongoing nationwide since last year. Presently, there are 114531 old PVCs that have not been collected.. 13715 new PVCs have also not collected..

We have not just received 54949 replacement/ transfers,” Alhaji Magaji said.

Delta: 300,000 unclaimed PVCs worries REC

Shortage of personnel has crippled the smooth collection of PVCs in some parts of Delta State.

This came as the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of INEC, Revd. Monday Udoh Tom, expressed dissatisfaction with the response of the people of the state and political parties towards collection of the cards.

The REC lamented that INEC staffs were doing much jobs across the state, but that registered voters were not coming forth to claim their PVCs. He said that more than 300,000 PVCs were lying at the commission’s offices across the state.

Although, some of the prospective voters in Oshimili South Local Government area of the state alleged that some residents were being favoured because they offered in-ducement, the Chairman of INEC Press Corps in the state, Olorogun Festus Ahon, implored Deltans to go out en-masse to collect the cards.

He said, “INEC has scheduled election for February 25, 2023 for presidency and national assembly and March 11 for governorship and state assemblies.

Kwara: INEC explains delay, rues multiple registration

The INEC in Kwara State has stated that the accurate figures of PVCs so far collected could not be ascertained yet as the collection is an ongoing process even as the commission could also not categorically declare the total number of PVCs produced or yet to be collected.

While the commission has attributed impatience and multiple registration by the people as the two major challenges they are facing in the collection of their PVCs, the residents, on the other hand, decried the collection process, saying that it was too cumbersome and stressful, and pleaded for the decentralisation of the collection points to make the collection of the PVCs seamless.

Checks by Saturday Telegraph revealed that the collection of PVCs by registered voters, particularly in Ilorin, has not been encouraging as a result of the tedious process of collection and multiple registration at some designated centres.

According to Dauda Ahmed, who spoke to our correspondent, while trying to collect his PVC, there is the need for the INEC to further decentralise the collection points and paste the list of available cards to save time.

Bayelsa: Electorate responding to collection

Wifred Ifogah, Head of Voters Education of INEC said that the electorate were responding to the collection of voters card in Bayelsa State.

Speaking on Friday in Yenagoa, he said that the state had 67% invalid registration compared to other states. He said that; “may be they have cards or they are registered before and their cards are not here but they have not come to pick it up or they registered in another place and they are no longer there and they felt that they wanted to do another one.”

Edo: Residents face frustrations, security threats

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, residents of Edo State are currently struggling to collect their PVCs amidst daunting challenges. A check in some INEC local government offices in Edo State on Thursday, December 15,2022 revealed that residents, who registered earlier for the PVCs besieged the INEC offices as early as 8.00am each day to collect the materials.

At the Aduwawa Road, Ikpoba-Okha INEC local government area office, Saturday Telegraph witnessed a queue at about 2.00pm with excitement by those, who have collected theirs and frustration by those whose own could not be traced or have not been printed.

Plateau: Low turnout amidst complaints

Following the resumption of distribution of PVCs by INEC, Plateau residents have since commenced the collection of the materials.

Recall that just recently, during an interactive session with journalists in the State, the Plateau State REC, Dr. Oliver Agundu revealed that the commission received 362, 465 PVCs comprising new registration, cases of transfer as well as replacements. He said that the cards are intact in the 17 Local Government Areas of Plateau, and will devolved to 8,809 registrations areas and wards for collection from Friday 6 to Sunday January 25, 2023.

FCT: Witness smooth collection

Five days into the five weeks slated by the INEC collection of (PVCs, a large crowd was still witnessed at the local government offices of the commission. At Karu Abuja office of INEC, there were about three distribution points for the distribution.

Head of Voter Education and Publicity of the FCT INEC office, Agnes Akpe who spoke to us, said that the exercise was going on smoothly. “Some unruly boys, and pickpockets, who wanted to the disrupt exercise, were chased away, and the process continued.”

Adamawa: INEC urges voters to visit nearest wards

As the collection of Personal Voters Registration (PVC) continues across Adamawa, the State Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has again reiterated its call for electorates to visit their nearest wards to collect theirs.

The REC in the State, Barrister Hudu Yunusa, who stated this, while speaking with Saturday Telegraph, said that the commission was not impressed with the turnout of the electorates.

