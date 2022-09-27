Metro & Crime

Mixed reactions trail separation of boys, girls in public schools

Nasir Shuaibu, BAUCHI

There are mixed reactions in Bauchi State as schools resume, following the separation of boys and girls across public secondary schools in the state.

 

The development came after the Commissioner of Education, Dr Usman Aliyu Tilde, briefed journalists on the outcome of the executive meeting, which approved the separation of boys from girls in all public schools as a result of the lackadaisical attitude of some students in some schools, with a view to dis-abuse the minds of parents as well as to encourage the enrollment of female in schools across the state.

New Telegraph reporter who went round some schools in the state capital reported that most parents and students were seen moving around to check their children’s names on the list pasted on the schools gates. Interview with some of some of the parent however resulted in divergence of opinions to the new policy of the state government.

Yahaya Atiku Muhd, a parent said the policy’s timing is wrong considering the economic situation of the country, adding that, “What is confusing us as parents is how to be able to pay school fees, change the uniform of the students as well as their transport money to and from school.”

Muhammad Rabiu, another parent, said that the policy is a good one, considering the reasons of the government towards protecting and ensuring the protections of female students from being abused by their counterpart males.

 

Zakariya Bala Hardawa, another parent also said despite that most parents are against the policy, that it is a good initiative aimed at curtailing social vices in schools.

He urged parents to accept the changes because he believed that government will not introduce a policy that will destabilise its people. On their part, some of the students interviewed also expressed their views on the policy.

Aishatu Alhassan Adam lamented that she was transferred from Army Barracks Secondary School to Sa’adu Zungur Model Secondary School almost 5 kilometers apart.

 

Muhammad Yahaya Yarima, also complained that the situation will lead to drop out of some by students who their parents cannot afford to give them transport money to and from school, considering the distance from their former schools to their new schools.

 

Some students were reported in some quarter yesterday to have stage a protest to call on the attention of the authority to revert its decision in government public schools.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
