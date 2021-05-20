Mixing COVID-19 vaccines might raise odds for reactions

Mixing the various COVID-19 vaccines — for example, getting a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine but having your second dose be the AstraZeneca shot — seems to increase the risk of side effects, a new study from Britain has suggested. The report was published in the journal ‘The Lancet’. Preliminary data from a study of 850 United Kingdom (UK) patients aged 50 and older that compared mixed dosing schedules of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines found an increase in the frequency of mild to moderate symptoms in people receiving mixed doses. The AstraZeneca vaccine is not available in the United States (U.S.). The adverse reactions didn’t last long and there were no other safety concerns, the researchers stressed. In areas where the supply of one vaccine is limited, experts have wondered if the “mix-nmatch” approach might work.

“Whilst this is a secondary part of what we are trying to explore through these studies, it is important that we inform people about these data, especially as these mixed-doses schedules are being considered in several countries,” said researcher Matthew Snape, an associate professor in pediatrics and vaccinology at the University of Oxford.

“The results from this study suggest that mixed dose schedules could result in an increase in work absences the day after immunisation, and this is important to consider when planning immunisation of health care workers,” he said. “Importantly, there are no safety concerns or signals, and this does not tell us if the immune response will be affected. We hope to report these data in the coming months. In the meantime, we have adapted the ongoing study to assess whether early and regular use of paracetamol [acetaminophen] reduces the frequency of these reactions,” Snape said

Like this: Like Loading...