Health

Mixing COVID-19 vaccines might raise odds for reactions

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Mixing the various COVID-19 vaccines — for example, getting a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine but having your second dose be the AstraZeneca shot — seems to increase the risk of side effects, a new study from Britain has suggested. The report was published in the journal ‘The Lancet’. Preliminary data from a study of 850 United Kingdom (UK) patients aged 50 and older that compared mixed dosing schedules of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines found an increase in the frequency of mild to moderate symptoms in people receiving mixed doses. The AstraZeneca vaccine is not available in the United States (U.S.). The adverse reactions didn’t last long and there were no other safety concerns, the researchers stressed. In areas where the supply of one vaccine is limited, experts have wondered if the “mix-nmatch” approach might work.

“Whilst this is a secondary part of what we are trying to explore through these studies, it is important that we inform people about these data, especially as these mixed-doses schedules are being considered in several countries,” said researcher Matthew Snape, an associate professor in pediatrics and vaccinology at the University of Oxford.

“The results from this study suggest that mixed dose schedules could result in an increase in work absences the day after immunisation, and this is important to consider when planning immunisation of health care workers,” he said. “Importantly, there are no safety concerns or signals, and this does not tell us if the immune response will be affected. We hope to report these data in the coming months. In the meantime, we have adapted the ongoing study to assess whether early and regular use of paracetamol [acetaminophen] reduces the frequency of these reactions,” Snape said

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

CMA President seeks adherence to infection prevention against COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

Appolonia Adeyemi       President of the Commonwealth Medical Association, CMA, Dr. Osahon Enabulele has called for sustained adherence to Infection Prevention and Control measures in the new year. In his New Year’s message to all physicians in the commonwealth of nations and the world at large, Enabulele maintained that efforts must be stepped […]
Health

Increased testing needed as Africa sees rise in virus cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  As a result of holiday gatherings, African officials warn of a resurgence of COVID-19 on the continent and urge increased testing to combat it. The level of testing across the continent is considerably less than what health experts say is needed to effectively control the spread of the disease. Africa makes up about 3.3% […]
Health

‘Many not aware of blood donation benefits’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Head of Voluntary Blood Donation Unit at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idiaraba, Lagos, Mrs Mercy Onofomi has criticised the practice in which many Nigerians shy away from donating blood voluntarily. Onofomi who blamed this on ignorance, however said Nigerians should prioritise blood donation as a strategy to live healthily. She disclosed this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica