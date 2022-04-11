Miyetti Allah chairman, four others shot dead

….as Police intensifies patrol on Abuja/ Kaduna highway

Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Gwagwalada Area Council, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Adamu Aliyu has been shot dead. Aliyu was said to have been killed alongside four others near Daku village in Dobi ward of the council while they were returning from Izom market in Niger State.

The assailants were said to have ambushed the vehicle in which Aliyu and other were travelling and shot at the occupants at close range.

Three other persons were abducted while another three sustained gunshot wounds Secretary of MACBAN, Mohammed Usman who conformed the incident said the bandits shattered the windscreen of the truck conveying the late MACBAN and other passengers.

“The incident happened last Thursday, around 5:00pm when the late MACBAN chairman alongside others, were returning from Izom market in Niger State in a Dyna truck, when the bandits suddenly emerged from the bush and opened fire on the truck,” he said.

According to Usman, the late Aliyu and four others namely, Saleh, Aliyu, Muhammadu and Saidu, have since been buried according to Islamic rites. Meanwhile, the Inspector- General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, over the weekend continued his patrol along the bandit infested Abuja- Kaduna Expressway to assess the deployment of police personnel and the general security of the road..

According to a statement by CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Acting Police Force Public Relations Officer (PFPRO), the IGP has also directed the police Air wing to intensify and sustain the aerial patrol along the road and in Kaduna in general so as to provide air support to the ground troops and stimulate prompt intelligence gathering in the area

