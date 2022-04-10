Metro & Crime

Miyetti Allah Chairman, four others shot dead

*As police intensify patrols on Abuja-Kaduna highway

Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Gwagwalada Area Council, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Adamu Aliyu has been shot dead.

Aliyu was said to have been killed alongside four others near Daku village in Dobi ward of the council while they were returning from Izom market in Niger State.

The assailants were said to have ambushed the vehicle in which Aliyu and others were travelling and shot at the occupants at close range. Three other persons were abducted while another three sustained gunshot wounds

Secretary of MACBAN, Mohammed Usman, who confirmed the incident, said the bandits shattered the windscreen of the truck conveying the late MACBAN and other passengers.

“The incident happened last Thursday, around 5:00pm when the late MACBAN Chairman alongside the others, was returning from Izom market in Niger State in a Dyna truck, when the bandits suddenly emerged from the bush and opened fire on the truck,” he said.

According to Usman, the late Aliyu and four others namely, Saleh, Aliyu, Muhammadu and Saidu, have since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, over the weekend continued his patrol along the bandit-infested Abuja-Kaduna Expressway to assess the deployment of police personnel and the general security of the highway.

 

