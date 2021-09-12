News Top Stories

Miyetti Allah is a merchant of crisis –Ortom

Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday vowed not to repeal the widely accepted Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of the state as canvassed by the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN).

 

He advised the group to stop daydreaming on the matter as the law was sacrosanct and has come to stay, adding that it is a merchant of crisis bent on truncating peace in Benue State.

 

The governor was reacting to utterances by MACBAN’s National Secretary, Baba Usman Ngelzarma in which he described as failure, the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of the state.

 

Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase said that “the law has come to stay, and no amount of sponsored propaganda can compel the state government to repeal it”.

 

“Ngelzarma’s comments did not come to us as a surprise. He is indeed one of those whose willful ignorance and misinterpretation of the law have fueled bitter emotions and hatred among pastoralists to embark on a killing spree of farmers in Benue State and other parts of the country.

 

“The MACBAN National Secretary is not new to contradictory statements. It is on record that he and other officials of the group visited Benue State in 2017 and after a meeting with Governor Samuel Ortom, addressed the media where they pledged support for the state’s Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law.

 

The governor noted that Miyetti Allah’s anger towards him was well understood, adding that it was expected that the MACBAN National Secretary and his group would feel frustrated after he refused their offer to betray his people and repeal the law in order to attract personal favours from their sponsors.

 

Governor Ortom stated that Benue’s law on open grazing has recorded tremendous success since it was enacted as many livestock owners in the state have ranched their animals, while over 400 law breakers have been arrested with some already tried by competent courts and convicted

