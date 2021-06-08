Miyetti Allah: Our members’ not involved in Igangan attack

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore yesterday denied reports that its members carried out the attacks on Sunday, at Igangan, in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State, which led to several deaths and destruction of property worth millions.

The association noted that its members were not involved in the attack, urging the police and other authorities to investigate and prosecute those found to have been involved.

Its National President, Alhaji Bello Bodejo, said in Abuja, that its members were peaceloving people and cannot involve themselves in such criminal acts that would tarnish their image.

Badejo said his people have become an ‘endangered species’ across the country because of several negative reports on social and conventional media that paint them as enemies of the people and the state.

He also appealed to Fulani people across the country to remain calm, peaceful and law-abiding in spite of several provocations, urging them to be careful in their actions and movements because of unexpected attacks that could come from people within their immediate communities or outside

