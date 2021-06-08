News

Miyetti Allah: Our members’ not involved in Igangan attack

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore yesterday denied reports that its members carried out the attacks on Sunday, at Igangan, in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State, which led to several deaths and destruction of property worth millions.

 

The association noted that its members were not involved in the attack, urging the police and other authorities to investigate and prosecute those found to have been involved.

 

Its National President, Alhaji Bello Bodejo, said in Abuja, that its members were peaceloving people and cannot involve themselves in such criminal acts that would tarnish their image.

 

Badejo said his people have become an ‘endangered species’ across the country because of several negative reports on social and conventional media that paint them as enemies of the people and the state.

 

He also appealed to Fulani people across the country to remain calm, peaceful and law-abiding in spite of several provocations, urging them to be careful in their actions and movements because of unexpected attacks that could come from people within their immediate communities or outside

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Dissolved Ebonyi PDP SWC, others defect to APC

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi-led State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which was dissolved by the National Working Committee of the party has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), to join Governor Dave Umahi.   Others, who decamped to the APC, were all the chairmen of the 13 local government chapters and […]
News Top Stories

Lekki shooting: We’re back to Abacha’s days –Soyinka

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

…condemns killing of unarmed protesters     Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has c o n d e m n e d Tuesday night’s shooting of unarmed protesters by security operatives at the Lekki Toll Plaza, Lagos. The shooting, which came on the heels of a 24- hour curfew imposed on Lagos State to halt […]
News

Palestinians accuse Israel of preventing COVID-19 vaccine transfer to Gaza

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Palestinian Authority (PA) accused Israel on Monday of holding up the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines into Gaza, where Palestinians have yet to receive any doses. A Palestinian official told Reuters that the PA tried to send 2,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine from the occupied West Bank to Gaza on Monday, but […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica