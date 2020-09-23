Miyetti Allah seeks arrest, prosecution of suspected Plateau monarch’s killers

…describe late monarch as peace loving

The Plateau State chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has charged relevant security agencies on the urgent need to identify, arrest and prosecute suspected killers of the Gwom Rung and Acting District Head of Foron Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, Da Bulus Chuwang Jang.

Reports say the traditional ruler was killed on Monday, after gunmen raided the community.

While denying reports in some quarters allegedly linking its members with the death of the traditional ruler, MACBAN described the late monarch as a peace-loving man.

In a statement by its chairman, Alhaji Isa Bappa, the association urged members to remain calm, law abiding and report any breach of peace to security agencies.

According to the organisation: “The traditional ruler was a peace loving man who had always stood for truth and justice and did not deserve to die in such a gruesome and wicked manner for whatever reason”.

It regretted that any crime committed in the state was, most often than not, linked to its members, saying criminal elements existed in all societies.

“We want to also debunk the insinuation going rounds in the social media and other platforms that the killing was carried out by our members. We wish to state categorically that these insinuations are false, wicked and unfair to our people.

“We completely distance ourselves from this wicked attack and urge the security agencies to as a matter of urgency swing into action with a view to arresting the suspects and bring them to book no matter who they are.

“We want to further appeal to our brothers and sisters on the Plateau and beyond not to be quick to attribute any attack or crime to Fulani herdsmen without proper investigation. This is a bad act and should be discouraged.

“We wish to express our heart-felt condolence to the good people of Foron District in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State over the gruesome and unjustifiable killing of a traditional ruler, Gwom Rung, the Acting District Head of Foron Barkin Ladi LGA,HRH Da Bulus Chuwang Jakai by unknown criminals.

“This act is callous, wicked and highly inhuman and must be condemned by all peace loving people of Plateau State and beyond.”

