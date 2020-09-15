News

Miyetti Allah to Ndigbo: You’re our good host

Miyetti Allah to Ndigbo: You’re our good host ENUGU The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), South East zone, has described the people of the South-East as good hosts even as it pledged to lend its activities towards the maintenance of a peaceful coexistence in the area.

 

MACBAN said it would not do anything to create tension in the zone, stressing that  its interest in the region was purely economic.

 

The Chairman of MACBAN in the region, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, said this yesterday while briefing journalists after a meeting of the joint executive council of the group in Enugu.

 

Siddiki said that the clarification of the activities of the herders in the zone had become necessary following growing suspicion and speculation in some quarters, ascribing expansionist motives to the organization.

 

He said that it was imperative to correct the faulty impression that their interests in the region were beyond economic pursuits, saying that the suspicion that the herdsmen were harbingers of Fulani territorial expansionism had degenerated into unhealthy relationships in most parts of the region.

 

Siddiki said: “This suspicion is rooted upon the speculations that herdsmen are harbingers of Fulani territorial expansionism.

 

“However, the leadership of MACBAN under my watch in the South East has continued to dialogue appreciably well with the individual state governments in the zone.

