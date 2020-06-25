Miyetti Allah’s ownership claim of Nigeria (1)

On June 6, 2020 Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore jolted Nigerians with its claims that the Fulani founded Nigeria, owns and controlled it by providing leadership from independence in 1960 till date. The national president of the organisation, Bello Abdullahi Bodejo, backed his claims with unassailable facts. In the interview (Saturday Sun June 6, 2020) he declared, “I don’t see any place people will try and drive away the Fulani; they have right in this country. They produced Nigeria.

They produced the first prime minister. If they produced the first president, and another president, another president and so on, are they not the owner of the country? Fulani are ruling Nigeria and they must continue to rule the country forever. That’s the truth.”

Expectedly, there were reactions of condemnations and Mr. Bodejo tried to repudiate or modify his incendiary views. But whether retracted or modified, the message has been passed, and the quality of the spoken or written word is that it never returns to the maker void. They gather moss and effect in the cause of natural evolution.

There are two broad organisations that represent the Fulani especially the herdsmen in Nigeria. The first is Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria of which the former Emir Lamido Sanusi told Nigerians that he and Sultan of Sokoto are the patrons. The second one is the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore led by Mr. Bodejo. Of the two organisations purporting to represent the Fulani, especially the herdsmen, Bodejo’s Kautal Hore appears violent and does not hide it for it was this organisation that Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State continually assailed and held responsible for the wanton killings and destruction of property in Benue State between 2015 and 2019. And yet, Ortom despite his efforts did not get any respite or official reprimand of the group.

So it is rather a surprise that Nigerians should be expressing outrage against Bodejo’s declaration of ownership and control of Nigeria. Did Mr. Bodejo lie in his claims? Or is any of the facts he marshalled to buttress his claims false? The only thing that can be held as false is the claim that Fulani founded Nigeria. That is not exactly true because it was Britain through its nationals especially Sir George Taubman Goldie’s Royal Niger Company that conquered and organised the various communities from the Niger Delta to the boundaries of Sokoto Caliphate and formed them alongside Lagos Colony and Protectorate to become Nigeria.

Bodejo might have in mind the formation of Fulani Sokoto Caliphate but the Caliphate was not Nigeria. It merely became part of Nigeria as formed in 1914 by Lord Lugard. Mr. Bodejo would have more truthfully asserted that the Fulani provided the structure for the organisation and operation of Nigeria when Lugard adopted the Sokoto Caliphate governance system as the bedrock of British Indirect Rule System from 1914 to date because it is the same structure that government in Nigeria is hoisted and administered.

This being so, Mr. Bodejo is right to claim that the Fulani owns Nigeria because he who provides any society its state structure and constitutional framework can validly assert ownership rights of such a community. So let the truth, no matter how bitter it is, be told, Nigeria is a Fulani country, if you like, its colony. And the earlier this bitter truth sinks with ignorant Nigerians from top to bottom the better for the resolution of the intractable national questions that have dogged Nigeria since 1914. It is in understanding Mr. Bodejo’s claim by a critical mass of Nigerians (especially the other 249 ethnic nationalities) that will determine how the new nationalism of decolonization of Nigeria from the British-created Neo-Colonial status will unfold in the years ahead.

Bodejo’s assertion of Fulani ownership and control of Nigeria might be offensive to some people but he has not said anything different from what his forebears stated even in a more radical sense. In 2019, Prof. Ango Abdullahi in an interview declared that the North (meaning the Fulani) may keep the presidency for 100 years. On Saturday, June 13, 2020 an APC stalwart, Basheer Umar in an interview declared that the “North’ll always determine who becomes Nigeria’s president.” Both Ango Abdullahi and Basheer Umar hinged their assertion on democratic value of number which according to them the North (meaning Hausa/Fulani) has a superiority over the South and northern minorities. The same game of number was alluded to by the Chief Justice Tanko Muhammad when he addressed judges’ conference at ABU letting them know that the North has capacity to amend the 1999 Constitution to allow more incorporation of sharia in the legal system.

The ownership claim, perhaps through the right of conquest was first alluded to by the first prime minister of Nigeria, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa who in 1950 in speech in the Legislative Council of Lagos where he declared: “many Nigerians speak of ‘unity’ – they are all too loose about it…When I look around me here in this council, I see…the Chiefs and the Commoners…sitting together. And I am inclined to feel some presence of unity. But I am sorry to say that this is artificial… Since 1914, the British Government has been trying to make Nigeria into one country, but the Nigerian people…do not show themselves any sign of willingness to unite. So what it comes to is that Nigerian unity is only a British intention… If the British quitted Nigeria now at this stage, the northern people would continue their uninterrupted conquest to the sea.”

The Sardauna Ahmadu Bello had in his quest for ethnic supremacy boasted that the new nation Nigeria ought to be an estate of his progenitor, Uthman dan Fodio and that the South will be subjugated and not allowed to be masters of their own destiny while northern minorities will be used as willing tools. These hegemonistic declarations pieced together, prove a well-planned agenda to have Nigeria in perpetual subjugation. This agenda has already been accomplished through the British structuring of Nigeria and institution of its constitutional framework which was executed to give the Hausa/Fulani a 50 per cent representation in legislative infrastructure. This constitutional and political advantage brilliantly gotten for the Hausa/Fulani by their hard-bargaining and clever political leaders led by Sardauna Ahmadu Bello and Abubakar Tafawa Balewa between 1945 and 1960 has further been twisted to grotesque level between 1966 and 1999 when a caste of northern military generals ruled Nigeria, and while exiting rulership left behind a military basic law (1999 Constitution) which worsened the southern and northern power equations to South’s detriment. The last straw that made this northern supremacy impregnable was the headship of INEC by Attahiru Jega under President Jonathan who reworked the electoral voter’s register by cleaning-off the southern states voting strength while that of the North was not only left intact but in fact bolstered as seen in Kano and Jigawa states’ voting strength which is now stronger than that of the entire South-East zones’ five states.

With all these political masterstrokes, the Hausa/Fulani now has a political superiority which is unassailable by any other power-bloc in Nigeria except the structure and the electoral infrastructures are reworked for justice. It is these well-known constitutional and political advantages known to Hausa/Fulani that make them taunt and talk down on southerners deriding the South’s political powerlessness.

