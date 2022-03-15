Education

Mkar varsity to sack lecturers over misconduct

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

The authorities of the University of Mkar, Mkar (UMM), Benue State, have concluded plans to sack some academic staff (lecturers) of the institution over alleged misconduct.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Zacharys Anger Gundu, disclosed this at 17th matriculation of the university, but did not mention the names of the affected lecturers.

 

He, however, insisted that the university would not relent in its decision to carry out comprehensive investigation on the matter with a view to flushing out the bag eggs from the university, even as he expressed the determination of his administration to create a healthy academic environment devoid of molestation and intimidation of students and staff members.

 

Gundu, who promised that the university under his watch would not treat the show of preference of parents for the university with levity, said: “Our vision and mission envisaged a first grade institution built on Christian values aimed at producing change agents to propel development in the Church, the academic and society.

 

Our goal, therefore, is concerned with character training and moral upbringing and purpose of the Christian faith.”

 

The Vice-Chancellor reiterated that the university puts the students first before any other considerations, saying the freedom they may have in the university comes with responsibility, and hence the management has zero tolerance for social vices that have afflicted the society and are most prevalent in Nigeria’s secular institutions of learning.

 

