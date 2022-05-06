MKO Abiola Stadium swimming pool shut

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has shut down the swimming pool of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja with immediate effect. In a press statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Mohammed Manga, said all activities within the pool area are therefore suspended till further notice.

This follows the unfortunate death through drowning of a 13-year-old boy, Matthew Godwin on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 during the festive season. The ministry has ordered a full-scale investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the incident and the activities that led to it in a bid to forestall future recurrence.

A delegation from the ministry has since paid the family of the deceased a condolence visit. It could be recalled that some years back similar incident occurred last year when the pool was shut down for long before the Stadium Management gave its clearance and took over the control of the arena. The pool is sometimes you for practices by various Academies but without lifeguards sometimes on stand by to avoid such unwanted circumstances.

