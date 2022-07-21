Metro & Crime

MKO Abiola’s family slams journalist, Hundeyin, for associating him with drugs

The family of the late Chief MKO Abiola has flayed a journalist, David Hundeyin, for peddling rumour that the June 12 hero was involved in drugs. Hundeyin had authored an article titled: “Bola Ahmed Tinubu: From Drug Lord To Presidential Candidate” where he alleged that Abiola traded in hard drugs when he was alive. However, in a statement signed on Tuesday by Yushau Olalekan Abiola, on behalf of all Kudirat Abiola’s children, the late MKO’s family said Hundeyin’s unfounded allegations exposed him as a hack journalist who had engraved his name in the sand of fake news.

The statement added that the journalist was only rabble-rousing and intended to drag the legacy of the winner of the June 12 presi-dential election in the mud. It further noted that neither the late MKO nor his companies’ bank accounts were ever frozen as erroneously claimed by Hundeyin, adding that Abiola was so respected and dignified that he was the only Nigerian to have been so far allowed to enter the United States of America without his international passport.

The family wondered why the writer would stoop so low to have echoed an unfounded allegation that first appeared in Daily Beast, an American tabloid in 2015, where John Campbell who had concocted it could not concretely justify the rumour when he was confronted by the Abiola family. “Our father, Chief M. K.O. Abiola, GCFR, died a hero 24 years ago, after being victimised by the military juntas of Generals Abacha and Abdulsalami.”

 

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Two civilians standing surety for fake lawyer remanded

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

Two civil servants in the employ of Osun State government, Yusuf Jelili and Olumide Alabi, were yesterday remanded in Ile-Ife Correctional Centre by a Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, for standing sureties for a fleeing fake lawyer. Jelili and Alabi reportedly stood sureties for Folorunso Olayanju, who was arraigned for alleged N12.2 million fraud. […]
Metro & Crime

Two held for robbing man of ATM card, money

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole and Taiwo Jimoh

Policemen attached to the Safer Highway have arrested two members of a four-man gang of suspected Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card thieves at the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Junction in Warri, Delta State. This occurred as suspected kidnappers on waterways engaged the detectives in a shootout in the creeks. They, however, escaped with bullet wounds. […]
Metro & Crime

First Republic minister”s wife dies at 91

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, Awka

  Wife of the first Republic Minister for Aviation Chief Mbazurike Amaechi is dead at the age of 91. Mrs Amechi died on July 23, 2021 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi after a 10-day illness. A native of Umuoji in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state, late Mrs. Amechi […]

