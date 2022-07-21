MKO Abiola’s family slams journalist, Hundeyin, for associating him with drugs

The family of the late Chief MKO Abiola has flayed a journalist, David Hundeyin, for peddling rumour that the June 12 hero was involved in drugs. Hundeyin had authored an article titled: “Bola Ahmed Tinubu: From Drug Lord To Presidential Candidate” where he alleged that Abiola traded in hard drugs when he was alive. However, in a statement signed on Tuesday by Yushau Olalekan Abiola, on behalf of all Kudirat Abiola’s children, the late MKO’s family said Hundeyin’s unfounded allegations exposed him as a hack journalist who had engraved his name in the sand of fake news.

The statement added that the journalist was only rabble-rousing and intended to drag the legacy of the winner of the June 12 presi-dential election in the mud. It further noted that neither the late MKO nor his companies’ bank accounts were ever frozen as erroneously claimed by Hundeyin, adding that Abiola was so respected and dignified that he was the only Nigerian to have been so far allowed to enter the United States of America without his international passport.

The family wondered why the writer would stoop so low to have echoed an unfounded allegation that first appeared in Daily Beast, an American tabloid in 2015, where John Campbell who had concocted it could not concretely justify the rumour when he was confronted by the Abiola family. “Our father, Chief M. K.O. Abiola, GCFR, died a hero 24 years ago, after being victimised by the military juntas of Generals Abacha and Abdulsalami.”

