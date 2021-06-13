News Top Stories

MKO will be sad over Nigeria's autocratic rule –Gani Adams

Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams has said the late Aare MKO Abiola will never be happy in his grave that the democracy he lived and died for turns out to be autocratic in nature and practice.

Speaking yesterday at the annual June 12 commemoration anniversary organized by the Oodua Peoples Congress in Lagos, Adams lamented that Nigeria’s democracy evolves in disunity, rivalry and wanton killings across the nation, adding that the democracy the late Aare MKO Abiola lived and died for has failed to accommodate the worthy ideals the late Abiola cherished most.

 

“This present danger has been threatening the fragile union of our great country.

 

And sadly, Nigeria is sliding towards an anarchical terminal point. Nigeria is at war with itself because a section of the country has always betrayed the trust which is the bond that binds us together as a nation.

 

 

“A good example of this is the Federal Government’s ban and suspension of Twitter platform. As far as I am concerned, it is another ploy to tamper with the citizens’ rights to freedom of speech and expression.

 

“And if the Federal Government succeeded in banning and suspending twitter,it would easily do the same for other social media platforms. Now that the Federal Government has said all social media platforms must be registered to continue operating in the country. We must follow the trend and rise against skewed regulations. We must stop this excessive use of federal might to truncate the ideals of democracy.

 

“In global democracy, freedom of speech and expression is a major component of an ideal democracy. And Nigeria cannot continue to live in deceit and self denial.
“If democracy could not guarantee freedom of speech and expression, what system of government would guarantee such a component of good governance?

 

Meanwhile, the guest lecturer, Prof David Aworawo,HOD, Department of History and Strategic Studies, University of Lagos,in his speech titled:June 12 and National Integrity said the annulment of June 12 elections which was adjudged the freest and fairest in the annals of Nigeria had created a lacuna for the country.

 

“June 12 elections have given us the opportunities to look back,and redress the mistakes of the past.

 

“We can only change the narrative by reflecting on the June 12 milestone to achieve national integration and political stability

