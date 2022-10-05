Metro & Crime

Mkpulummiri: Anambra community to give 200 strokes of cane to addicts

Adults and youths caught in smoking methamphetamine and other illicit drugs are to receive 200 strokes of can before they are handed over to drug law enforcement agencies in Ifitedunu community, Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State.

 

A community leader, Chief Vincent Udobi who dropped the hint yesterday while reacting to the increasing number of youths in the South East now under the influence of drug addiction said it is now a standing law in the town. He explained that the community has purchased canes running into thousands of naira to enforce the law on anyone caught dealing in such hard drugs or smoking it, as part of measures to discourage youths from the scourge.

 

He said, “It is a big crime in our community to deal/consume methamphetamine and other hard drugs. Canes have been stored for that purpose, including other strict measures like handing over to security operatives when we must have finished with the addict. “Because of our hard stance against consumers/dealers, the rate of consumption and dealing has been reduced drastically.

 

“The after effect of consumption of methamphetamine can lead one to untimely death, madness and behaviours that would make one to be useless in life. “Youths should engage themselves in something meaningful to keep them busy and earn a living.

 

Udobi, a philanthropist, reiterated the need for all to engage in agriculture as a means of having food on the table, stating that farmers do not go hungry.

 

