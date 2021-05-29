Sports

MLS hits Beckham-owned Inter Miami with record $2m fine

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Inter Miami, the club co-owned by David Beckham, have been fined a record US$2 million by Major League Soccer over salary budget breeches following an investigation into last year’s signing of former France international midfielder Blaise Matuidi.
The 2018 World Cup winner, who joined Inter Miami following a three-season spell in Italy with Juventus, and Andres Reyes should have occupied designated player slots, the MLS said in announcing their verdict on Friday, reports Reuters.
Inter Miami were also punished for having undisclosed agreements that resulted in the underreporting of salaries to Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Nicolas Figal and Julian Carranza.
Managing owner Jorge Mas was fined US$250,000 while Paul McDonough, the club’s chief operating officer and sporting director at the time, has been suspended until the end of the 2022 MLS season.
In addition, Inter Miami’s allocation of dollars has been reduced by US$2,271,250 for the 2022 and 2023 seasons while the league found that none of the club’s owners or players were guilty of wrongdoing.
The MLS pointed out that the players’ contracts remain in force and would not be affected.
“The integrity of our rules is sacrosanct, and it is a fundamental principle of our league that our clubs are responsible for adhering to all league regulations,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber.
“Our rules will not be compromised. These sanctions reflect the severity of Inter Miami’s violations, should encourage complete cooperation by all parties in future investigations, and will serve as a deterrent for clubs from violating roster rules.”
While Mas was among those cleared of wrongdoing, he was fined after the MLS decreed he was responsible for making sure the club had sufficient controls in place to comply with the league’s rules.
“We have worked closely with MLS to address these issues and have made significant changes in our management structure,” said Mas in a statement.
“Inter Miami is an ambitious club with big aspirations. We believe our fanbase, market and ownership group propel us to be one of North America’s most-followed futbol teams in the world.
“We are committed to supporting our team and building a roster we are proud of.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

DStv, GOtv beam City, Chelsea clash, others live

Posted on Author Our Reporters

SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 35 action from the 2020-21 Premier League season, with matches scheduled for 7-10 May 2021. The pick of matches from this weekend’s Premier League action see Manchester City host Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium this Saturday, 8th May at 5:30pm on SuperSport Premier League […]
Sports

National Principals’ Cup takes centre stage in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The official unveiling of the logo for the forthcoming National Principals Cup football competition will take place today in Lagos. Athletics, boxing, badminton and table tennis are other sports expected to be featured in the ‘catch them young’ competition.   of Sports, Sunday Dare, is the chief host in the public presentation of the logo […]
Sports

AFCON qualifiers: Eagles target ticket with Leone star’s victory

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…Rohr, Musa insist six points possible Super Eagles of Nigeria are targeting maximum six points over two-leg against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone so as to secure 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification with games to spare. Nigeria are currently leading their group with six points from two games played and victories in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica